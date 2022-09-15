New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California Governor Gavin Newsom It has asked the Justice Department to look into whether sending immigrants to other parts of the country constitutes kidnapping or other federal crimes.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether the actions of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to send illegal immigrants from their respective states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard were illegal. .

Ron Dentis sent two planeloads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

“Several individuals transported to Martha’s Vineyard allege that a recruiter induced them to accept travel offers based on false representations that they would be flown to Boston and receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsom wrote. “I urge the US DOJ to determine whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support kidnapping charges under the relevant state laws.”

DeSantis recently sent the migrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday after promising he would relocate them to a “sanctuary destination.”

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of individuals they invite into our country through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ by encouraging illegal immigration and supporting the Biden administration’s open border policies,” the governor’s statement said. director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis’ move follows efforts by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to deport thousands of illegal immigrants who have crossed the state’s southern border. Abbott’s administration has spent nearly $15 million chartering buses for immigrants to travel to “sanctuary cities” in Chicago and Washington, DC.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.