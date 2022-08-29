type here...
Gatorade Honors Serena Williams With Iconic Logo Change, Beyoncé...
Sports

Gatorade Honors Serena Williams With Iconic Logo Change, Beyoncé In Commercial

In 1999, Serena Williams stood center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a beaming smile. Williams, along with her trademark braids, has finally reached the top of her profession. She won her first US Open Championship in grand style at just 17 years old.

Starting Monday, Williams stepped onto the US Open stage for the last time. Before the first-round match, several sponsors paid tribute to Williams and her legacy.

Gatorade released a Commercial spotlighting inspired Williams and illustrated by superstar and longtime friend Beyoncé. The commercial focused on the lasting impact Williams had on his career. The theme “Love is everything” shows how Williams stands for self-love in all areas of life.

“When the world writes her into history, we will begin with love where she began,” Beyoncé said in the video. “The love that started a movement. The movement of loving exactly who you are.”

Main Draw: Serena can make a run; Nadal gets ideal matches

Double Difficulty: Serena and Venus are looking for a 15th doubles title at the US Open

Feedback: Serena’s influence extends beyond tennis to sports and society

Gatorade changed its iconic logo from a “G” to an “S” on social media to honor Williams. Michelob ULTRA A special commercial has been released and Time magazine Makes Williams a cover athlete.

23-time Grand Slam singles champion Danka Kovinic in the opening draw of the 2022 US Open. The match is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Williams began her tennis odyssey 22 years ago. Many top athletes like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gough, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are following in her footsteps.

Serena Williams has won the US Open six times.

“I think how she was able to do a sport that was predominantly white … that meant a lot to me as a little girl and even now,” Gough said. During US Open Media Days. “Before Serena came along, there wasn’t really an icon of the sport that looked like me.

“Growing up like that, I never thought I was different because the No. 1 player in the world looked like me.”

Williams is one win away from tying Margaret Court on the all-time wins list. Her last Grand Slam victory came against her sister Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open.

“I didn’t want to accept that I had to move on from playing tennis,” Williams wrote Vogue Magazine September Edition. “It’s like a taboo subject. It comes up, and I start crying. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist.

“The best word to describe what I’m doing is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis and towards other things that are important to me.”

Williams returns to the US Open – looking to write a fitting end to her iconic career – at the place where it all began.



