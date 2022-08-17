type here...
Gas may be cheaper, but otherwise prices are still rising

By printveela editor

Three Tesla electric vehicles pass a sign showing the price of gasoline in Vancouver on May 14 as it hit a new high of $2.28 per litre. Despite the decline in inflation in July, prices continue to rise for Tesla drivers and those who do not use gas. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

If anyone thought that Canadians pumping gas this week would be thrilled by the fact that fuel prices are causing inflation to fall, for the most part, they are not.

“It’s too expensive,” Cameron Benn said as he filled up his truck on Tuesday, paying $1.66 per litre. “The fact that it sounds cheap is just insane.”

In relative terms, there is no doubt that the price of gas is now much cheaper than at the beginning of this year. That $1.66 is up from over $2 a liter just a couple of months ago.

But it’s still more expensive than a year ago, and drivers have good memories.

Prices continue to rise from year to year

Canadians living in a large country with long distances use a lot of gasoline. So even what Statistics Canada called “slower year-on-year growth in gasoline prices” was enough to bring Canadian inflation down from 8.1% to 7.6% in July.

But for those who travel by public transport, ride a bike, walk or drive an electric car, the fall in inflation has not been affected in the least. In fact, for those who don’t use gas, inflation is higher than ever. And for those on a fixed income, or those whose incomes have not kept up with inflation this year, things are even worse.

  • Inflation in Canada fell to 7.6% for the first time in a year

“Excluding gasoline, prices rose 6.6% year-on-year in July after rising 6.5% in June as upward pressure on prices remained wide,” Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The problem is our old friend “catch inflation,” which statisticians call core inflation because it doesn’t take into account everything that goes up and down, like pump prices. Core is still outside the target range and tends to rise.

This leads to two problems. First, consumers, many of whom are already convinced that inflation is much higher than Statistics Canada reports, will continue to see the prices of everyday purchases continue to rise.

Second, as several economic commentators suggested after the release of the CPI, we should expect the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

volatile gas

While the Bank of Canada keeps a close eye on the headlines for inflation that we routinely report in the media, central banks prefer to use underlying data because it provides a more accurate long-term view of both inflation and inflation expectations.

It is not at all clear that the reason for the decline in gas prices was the recent increase in rates by the Bank of Canada. Gas prices depend on world oil prices, world demand and international politics – all of which are volatile.

  • Analysis

    Slowing Inflation Doesn’t Mean You’ll Get Your Purchasing Power Back

Benn said he is concerned that gas prices could rise again.

This means that if inflation is indeed reduced mainly by gas, then there is little evidence yet that the interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada had any effect.

WATCH | Inflation rate in Canada fell to 7.6% in July:

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 7.6% in July, first decline in a year

7 hours ago

Duration 2:02

Canada’s inflation rate eased for the first time in more than a year, falling to 7.6% in July from 8.1% in June. However, some Canadians say they feel a little relieved.

According to Stephen Brown, chief Canadian economist at Capital Economics, a rise in core inflation could mean Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will not cut the expected rate hike in his next monetary policy announcement, as many may have hoped.

“Amid continued upward pressure on underlying prices, the bank could still opt for a 75 bps rate in September, rather than the 50 bps now heavily priced in the markets,” Brown said. (Seventy-five basis points is three-quarters of a percentage point.)

Psychological impact

Economists from the Conference Board of Canada suggest that lower gas prices will have a beneficial effect on inflation in general, and the Bank of Canada may take this into account.

As other economists have said, core inflation is usually driven by two factors. First, volatile goods such as fuel can affect the price of everything else, because almost everything we buy contains an energy component; lower fuel costs should eventually lead to lower other basic prices. Second, as headline inflation rises, everyone expects it to pick up a little more, leading to higher inflationary expectations for prices and wage requirements.

  • Expect inflation to officially top 8% and stay at that level for several months, the Governor of the Bank of Canada warns.

But as fuel prices and general inflation decline, they will have the opposite psychological effect, said Conference Board economist Kiefer Van Mulligan.

“Gas price fluctuations disproportionately affect consumer perceptions of inflation,” Van Mulligen said. “A flurry of upbeat headlines likely to follow [Tuesday’s] The release could also help calm the anxious animal sentiment that has been troubling Canadian consumers this year.”

Falling gas prices can put a smile on your face and revive what economist John Maynard Keynes called “animal spirit” or emotions that affect consumer confidence. (Colin Braley/Reuters)

While the impact on Keyesian buoyancy could be helpful, Van Mulligan also worries about the continued rise in core inflation, which he says indicates that the problems of rising prices in Canada are not yet in the rearview mirror.

Even after successive increases, real interest rates remain exceptionally low when adjusted for inflation.

While Van Mulligan said there is a long way to go before the Bank of Canada returns inflation to its target range, Macklem’s recent one percentage point hike in rates is unlikely to be repeated.

“We are unlikely to see a 100 basis point hike in interest rates this year, but rates will certainly rise further,” he said.

Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis



