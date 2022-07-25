New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gary Sinise performs with his Lt. Dan Band in Nashville, Tenn., during a weekend of events honoring 250 graduates of the Snowball Express program as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which benefits children and spouses of fallen military members and first responders.

“Music is really part of the overall work of supporting our veterans and military families and first responders,” Sinis told Fox News Digital. “And so when I play, that’s what I play for.”

Sinis recalled the overwhelming desire of Snowball’s students, who range in age from six to 18, to reconnect with each other after graduating from the course. Snowball serves to hold space and provide support for healing while families mourn their fallen heroes and also create new memories as they move forward.

The “Forrest Gump” star, who earned an Academy Award nomination and named his band after his character in the film, helped build a shelter for the wounded 12 years ago as a way to be involved on “multiple fronts.” Community outreach and education member.

Families were treated to a weekend of fun-filled activities Sunday at a special performance by the Lt. Dan Band at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, where 250 American flags were on display, each family member remembering the fallen.

The Snowball Express started in 2006 and treated families to Disney World trips, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many from participating in the experience the past two years.

Since becoming an official Snowball initiative in 2017, Sinis and his foundation have helped more than 1,700 children.

A longtime advocate for U.S. service members said getting involved in the community isn’t so much involved, but “just taking the time to pat someone on the back and reach out and touch them … to go where they’re struggling and try to show support for them.” “

He added: “I always recommend, still on the veteran front, there are military families in every community, every neighborhood, every state in the country. And if you just reach out and touch people, you know, it doesn’t cost anything. A person’s life A substantial donation to an organization to make a difference. If they feel like you can stop by or reach out to them or ask them how they’re doing and ask what they need and maybe try to provide some service. And support them. That makes a huge difference. .”

Sinis began moving the foundation’s headquarters from California to Tennessee earlier this year and is approximately 75% complete with the move—no easy feat with such a large production.

“We had 19,500 square feet of space in California and I have a large collection of art and things that have been given to me over the years,” he said. “It’s a nice collection of important memories that the Army gave me. We’ve got to take care of them all and make sure we’re moving them properly and keeping them all safe.”

Sinise also recently celebrated his 41st wedding anniversary with wife Moira Harris on Thursday, and while the couple made sure to take time to honor the commitment they made to each other four decades ago, he returned to work the next day to help the community. day

The award-winning actor met with local police and fire department officials in Highland Park, Ill. Visited here, where he grew up and went to high school. A small neighborhood on the outskirts of Chicago was recently the scene of a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade.

“I would not have been able to do what I have been doing all these years without the support of my family,” he said. “I’ve just traveled so much over the decades, and if they hadn’t supported me and supported me, and I would have done it, I wouldn’t have done it. But they were and they are a big part of this whole thing.”

Looking ahead to the future of the Gary Sinise Foundation, he admits that its goals are “flexible and broad,” with few limits on where to help next.

“If you look at what we do as a foundation, we’re in a lot of different areas and doing a lot of different things. I did that because before starting the foundation, I was supporting a lot of other nonprofits,” he explained. “We’re doing all kinds of things. “I looked at all of this as how I could help here, and this way I could get out there. Some injured service members require special housing. Let’s bind them. Our fallen children need support. Let’s do something.”

“I just started getting involved on so many fronts. And that’s why our mission is so broad. So I have no doubt that it will become less broad as time goes on. You hope that the American people will see us as one. A woman serving our country. -A reliable way to help men and we trust them and we are getting their support.”