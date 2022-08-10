Gary Schroen, CIA chief in Afghanistan, dies at 80

Gary S. Schroen, a CIA veteran who, just weeks after the September 11, 2001 attacks, led the first group of agents in Afghanistan to prepare for an invasion and begin the hunt for Osama bin Laden and his top aides, has died. at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on August 1, a day after a US missile killed one of the last of these men, Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was 80.

His wife Anne McFadden said complications from the fall were the cause.

Mr. Schroen has worked for over 30 years in the CIA, managing agents and conducting espionage operations in the Middle East. At 59, he had already been in the agency’s mandatory three-month retirement program for 11 days when terrorists under bin Laden’s command attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

He stewed for the next few days, frustrated that the skills and knowledge he had acquired over decades would go untapped when they were most valuable.