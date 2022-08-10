Gary Schroen, CIA chief in Afghanistan, dies at 80

Gary S. Schroen, a CIA veteran who, just weeks after the September 11, 2001 attacks, led the first group of agents in Afghanistan to prepare for an invasion and begin the hunt for Osama bin Laden and his top aides, has died. at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on August 1, a day after a US missile killed one of the last of these men, Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was 80.
His wife Anne McFadden said complications from the fall were the cause.
Mr. Schroen has worked for over 30 years in the CIA, managing agents and conducting espionage operations in the Middle East. At 59, he had already been in the agency’s mandatory three-month retirement program for 11 days when terrorists under bin Laden’s command attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
He stewed for the next few days, frustrated that the skills and knowledge he had acquired over decades would go untapped when they were most valuable.
Then, late on the night of September 13, he received word that Cofer Black, director of the agency’s counterterrorism center, wanted to see him the next morning.
“Gary, I want you to take a small group of CIA officers to Afghanistan with you,” Mr. Black told him in a conversation Mr. Schroen recalled in the 2005 book First Came: An Insider’s Report on How the CIA spearheaded the War on Terror in Afghanistan”, and in numerous interviews. They were supposed to contact the Northern Alliance, an organization opposed to the Taliban, and convince them to cooperate with the Americans.
“You,” continued Mr. Black, “are the most qualified officer to lead this group.”
Mr. Schroen selected seven men and gathered the weapons, outdoor gear and food they would need. The mission was codenamed Jawbreaker. They were supposed to be joined by at least one representative from the military, but the Pentagon abandoned the mission at the last moment, declaring it too dangerous.
“There were no rescuers,” Bruce Riedel, a former CIA operative who often worked with Mr. Schroen, said in a telephone interview. “If they were in trouble, there would be no American troops to come to their aid.”
Before Mr. Shroen left for the mission, Mr. Black took him aside.
“I want to make it clear what your real job is,” Mr. Schroen recalled Mr. Black’s words. “Once the Taliban is broken, your job is to find bin Laden, kill him, and put his head back on dry ice.”
They arrived in Afghanistan on September 26, carrying laptops, satellite phones, instant coffee and $3 million in cash. Over the next few weeks, until troops from the Army’s Delta Unit began to arrive, they were the only Americans operating in the country.
Mr. Schroen had a long personal relationship with the Northern Alliance, going back to his time as CIA station chief in Islamabad, Pakistan. He freely handed out money to show the seriousness of the upcoming American attack.
In a few days, he defeated the Northern Alliance. By the time new American troops began to arrive, the Taliban’s positions began to change.
In a statement following Mr. Schroen’s death, William J. Burns, director of the CIA, called him “a legend and an inspiration to every Agency officer.”
Gary Charles Schroen was born November 6, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois. His father, Emil, was a union electrician and his mother, Fern (Finch) Schroen, was a housewife.
Mr Schroen was married and divorced twice before marrying Ms McFadden in 2009. In addition to her, he is survived by his daughters, Kate Cowell and Jennifer Schroen. His son Christopher died in 2017. His sister Donna Naylor died in 2020.
Mr. Schroen joined the army after high school and served in the intelligence unit of the Army Security Agency for three years. He later attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in suburban St. Louis, where he studied English and where he was first approached by the CIA. He graduated in 1968 and became an operations officer a year later.
He spent his entire career in the Office of Operations, alternating assignments in the Middle East and at CIA headquarters in Virginia.
He later outlined the excitement associated with working in covert operations during the Cold War, and in particular the wave of negative publicity that followed revelations in the mid-1970s about the CIA’s role in assassinations, coups and other nefarious activities. crimes. affairs for decades.
“I spent two weeks just reading Middle Eastern history files, looking for the bad things that happened,” he said in an interview with the PBS program Frontline” in 2006 year. “We all left, shocked by this feeling alone, that many people looked at us as a fraudulent organization.”
By the end of the 1980s. Mr. Schroen has risen to senior positions in the agency’s operations in the Middle East. He served as chief of station in Kabul, although for security reasons he had to work outside of Pakistan. Although he was often warned against doing so, he regularly traveled to Afghanistan to meet with Mujahideen insurgents, at one point coming under fire from enemy forces.
He was fluent in Persian and Dari, the dialect of Persian spoken in Afghanistan, and was widely considered the agency’s leading country expert. Pakistan, said in an interview.
Mr. Schroen returned to the region in the mid-1990s as chief of station in Islamabad, considered one of the agency’s most important positions. Concerns about bin Laden and al-Qaeda grew, and grew faster after bin Laden staged attacks on two US embassies in East Africa in 1998.
Mr. Schroen was one of the most vocal voices in the agency, urging the government to capture or, better yet, kill bin Laden as quickly as possible. However, a cruise missile attack on his base in Afghanistan missed him by an hour, and two other planned attacks were canceled at the last minute.
Mr. Schroen returned to Washington in 1999 to become Deputy Chief for the Middle East in the Office of Operations. He announced his retirement in mid-2001, shortly before being brought back after 9/11.
He remained in Afghanistan for several weeks after a major American invasion began in mid-October. He resumed his retirement process and officially left the agency at the end of the year.
After his retirement, he was one of the most decorated figures in the history of the CIA.
Mr. Schroen continued to advise the agency as a contractor. He was one of the few former CIA officials who openly criticized the decision to invade Iraq, which he felt diverted attention and resources from fighting al-Qaeda.
“When I came back and heard that in the first minutes after 9/11, Iraq was mentioned as a target that we should attack, I thought: “Oh, my God. It can’t be,” he told Frontline. “Obviously, bin Laden and his people are in Afghanistan; that’s where we have to go. Don’t mess with Iraq; it has nothing to do with them.”