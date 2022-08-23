New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gary Gaines, the head coach of the Texas high school football team featured in the book and movie “Fright Night Lights,” died Monday, his family said. His age is 73.

The longtime football coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Gaines’ family said.

While he coached at West Texas for three decades, Gaines is best known for his four-year stint at the helm of Odessa Permian. The 1988 season, despite the loss of James “Booby” Miles, led Permian to the state finals, but came up short, focusing on the book and movie.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton portrayed Gaines in the film.

“After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the family of Coach Gary Gaines is saddened to announce his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers,” his family said in a statement.

Gaines coached Abilene Christian University for a few seasons. The school paid tribute to Gaines on Twitter.

“The ACU football community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Texas coaching legend Gary Gaines after five years at the helm of the Wildcat program. We extend our condolences to the Gaines family,” the team wrote.

Gaines led Permian to a perfect season in 1989 and remains an assistant at Texas Tech. He coached Abilene High and San Angelo Central before returning to college with Abilene Christian. He will also do a second job in the Permian in 2009.

“I’m at a loss for words to express my gratitude,” Ron King, a former assistant under Gaines at Permian, told the Odessa American. “It’s a great loss to the coaching profession. There are so many coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”

Gaines is survived by his wife Sharon and children Bradley and Nicole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.