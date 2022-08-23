type here...
Gary Gaines, Odessa Permian coach of 'Friday Night Lights' fame, dies at 73

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Gary Gaines, the coach of the Texas high school football team made famous by the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. His age is 73.

The former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Gaines’ family said in a statement.

Gaines made several stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but is best known for his four-year stint leading the most successful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines returned to the Permian later in his career.

His 1988 team is in history Buzz Bissinger’s best-selling bookIt portrayed a program and school that prioritized football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.

Gaines, who Played by Billy Bob Thornton In the 2004 film, he never read the book and felt betrayed by Bissinger after the author spent the entire 1988 season with the team.

The book also portrays Gaines as a compassionate coach caught up in the win-at-all-costs culture of a high school program in football-crazed Texas. It has turned into a TV serial.

Permian lost in the state semifinals in 1988, losing star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a knee injury in a preseason scrimmage this season. Miles’ character played a prominent role in the film.

Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines walks off the practice field after a high school football practice in 2009 in Odessa, Texas.

The book described scenes where “For Sale” signs were placed in front of Gaines’ home. His record from 1986-89 was 47-6-1.

Gaines led Permian to the fifth of the program’s six state championships with a perfect season in 1989, then became an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

He later coached Abilene High and San Angelo Central, two of Permian’s rivals, before returning to college to coach at Abilene Christian. Another four-year run as Permian’s coach began in 2009, and Gaines also served as the school district’s athletic director in Odessa and Lubbock.

“I can’t find the words to honor,” retired coach Ron King, a former Permian assistant, told the Odessa American. “It’s a big loss to the coaching profession. He took and mentored many coaches under his wing.

