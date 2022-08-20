Gary Busey was accused of sexual harassment at a fan convention

Enlarge this image toggle signature Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

CHERY HILL, New Jersey. Actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill Police said Saturday.

The charges relate to wrongdoing at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was the featured guest for all three days of the event.

The police did not immediately respond to the report of the details. It was also unclear if Busey had a lawyer to comment on the allegations, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment on Saturday.

Busey is widely recognized as a character actor, mostly in supporting roles, although he garnered attention and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.