type here...
TOP STORIES Gary Busey was accused of sexual harassment at a...
TOP STORIES

Gary Busey was accused of sexual harassment at a fan convention

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes at a fan convention in New Jersey this month.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes at a fan convention in New Jersey this month.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

CHERY HILL, New Jersey. Actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill Police said Saturday.

The charges relate to wrongdoing at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was the featured guest for all three days of the event.

The police did not immediately respond to the report of the details. It was also unclear if Busey had a lawyer to comment on the allegations, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment on Saturday.

Busey is widely recognized as a character actor, mostly in supporting roles, although he garnered attention and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

Previous articleLouisiana mall shooting leaves one injured, no arrests made
Next articleNathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas schools must post donation signs after a new state law requires them to hang ‘In God We Trust’ signs

off Video Fox News Flash August 20 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

McConnell complains about ‘candidate quality’ when investing in Senate races for GOP contenders

closer Video Sen. McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with the...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Trams arrive at Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Lopez wedding venue

closer Video Shuttles arrive at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

CDC begins ‘long journey’ of looking at itself ‘in the mirror’: Former director

closer Video Former CDC director: Time for agency to 'look in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Jesus’ reaction sparked a ‘winning mentality’ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for bringing a much-needed "spark" to Arsenal, who won the first three league...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Nathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

Nathan McKinnon of Colorado Avalanche's Cole Harbor raises the Stanley Cup during a parade in Halifax on Saturday....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News