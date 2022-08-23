Gary Busey responds to sex crime allegations: ‘I wasn’t inappropriate at all’

(CNN)Actor Gary Busey denied allegations of sexual misconduct when a TMZ producer caught up with him at a Malibu gas station on Monday. The outlet reported.
“Nothing like that happened,” Busse said, later adding. “Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all a lie.”
Bussey told the person recording the footage that he was “talking too fast” and that he couldn’t understand him several times.
“I was not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there,” Busey said.
Police in Cherry HillNew Jersey has charged Busey, 78, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual intercourse, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual intercourse and one count of harassment related to the alleged incident at the Monster Mania event at Doubles. Tree Hotel earlier this month, according to police.
Busey declined to comment on the allegations when reached by CNN in a phone call Tuesday. He also refused to say whether he has legal representation in the case.
A law firm representing Monster Mania said in a statement to CNN on Saturday that it was assisting authorities in their investigation and that shortly after receiving complaints from attendees, “the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”
Busey is best known for his role as Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.