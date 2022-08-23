type here...
Entertainment Gary Busey responds to sex crime allegations: 'I wasn't...
Entertainment

Gary Busey responds to sex crime allegations: ‘I wasn’t inappropriate at all’

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Actor Gary Busey denied allegations of sexual misconduct when a TMZ producer caught up with him at a Malibu gas station on Monday. The outlet reported.

“Nothing like that happened,” Busse said, later adding. “Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all a lie.”
Bussey told the person recording the footage that he was “talking too fast” and that he couldn’t understand him several times.
    “I was not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there,” Busey said.
      Police in Cherry HillNew Jersey has charged Busey, 78, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual intercourse, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual intercourse and one count of harassment related to the alleged incident at the Monster Mania event at Doubles. Tree Hotel earlier this month, according to police.
      Read on
      Busey declined to comment on the allegations when reached by CNN in a phone call Tuesday. He also refused to say whether he has legal representation in the case.

      Actor Gary Busey faces sexual assault charges at a Monster Mania convention in New Jersey
        A law firm representing Monster Mania said in a statement to CNN on Saturday that it was assisting authorities in their investigation and that shortly after receiving complaints from attendees, “the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”
          Busey is best known for his role as Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

          Chuck Johnston contributed to this story.

          Previous articleOhio parents react to Columbus teacher strike: ‘It’s not enough for us’
          Next articleAtlanta cops to face no charges over Rayshard Brooks shooting

          Latest news

          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Hydrogen Alliance formed after Canada and Germany sign export deal

          CommentsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Stephenville, Netherlands, where Canada and Germany have signed...
          Read more
          POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

          Scholz says Germany wants more natural gas from Canada but lacks infrastructure and business support

          German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he wants Canada to increase LNG supplies to Europe, but admits that a...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Primaries: Nadler, Maloney face off in New York; Dems fight to run against DeSantis

          WASHINGTON — Voters in Florida and New York head to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in which...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          As inflation falls, food prices rise

          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Ag Seeks Accountability After Sex Offender Served As School Counselor

          off Video Parents react to Fairfax schools issuing mask memo: 'Push for...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          ‘The OC’ Alum Mischa Barton Reunites With TV Parents Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan: ‘Cooper Family Reunion’

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News