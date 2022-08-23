Gary Busey responds to sex crime allegations: ‘I wasn’t inappropriate at all’

(CNN) Actor Gary Busey denied allegations of sexual misconduct when a TMZ producer caught up with him at a Malibu gas station on Monday. The outlet reported.

“Nothing like that happened,” Busse said, later adding. “Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all a lie.”

Bussey told the person recording the footage that he was “talking too fast” and that he couldn’t understand him several times.

“I was not inappropriate at all. I have eyewitnesses there,” Busey said.

Police in Cherry Hill New Jersey has charged Busey, 78, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual intercourse, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual intercourse and one count of harassment related to the alleged incident at the Monster Mania event at Doubles. Tree Hotel earlier this month, according to police.

