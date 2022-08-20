New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gary Busey Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey were charged with sex crimes on Friday.

Resident of Malibu, California Attended the Monster Mania convention The police department responded to a report of a sex crime.

According to the news release, Busey, 78, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual intercourse, one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of harassment.

A Cherry Hills Police Department newsletter emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing.

A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The press release said the crime took place at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 near the meeting area. The release did not share further details on the crime.

Busey is known for his character “The Buddy Holly Story,” It earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

In 1966, the Texas native left Tulsa, Oklahoma to pursue a musical career as a drummer in Los Angeles. His band, “Corp,” eventually broke up and he began his acting career.

Busey began playing roles in “Gunsmoke” and “Baretta”. Busey co-starred with his son Jake in 1978’s “Straight Time.”

He appears in movies like “Point Break,” “Under Siege,” “The Firm,” “Predator 2″ and “Slap Shot 2.”