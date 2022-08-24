New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gary Busey He denies allegations that he was sexually assaulted in New Jersey while filling up his tank at a gas station in Malibu, California.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual intercourse in the fourth degree, plus one count of attempted murder. Criminal sexual intercourseIt took place at a hotel in the Cherry Hill area after an appearance at the annual Monster Mania convention on August 12-14.

Asked what “happened at the event” and if Busey had “any regrets” about the situation, the “Point Break” actor replied, “No, I never have any regrets with me. Nothing happened.”

Gary Busey faces sex charges in New Jersey

Busey described the encounter while pumping gas along the Pacific Coast Highway in Pointe Dume.

“There was a partner and a camera lady, and it was just me and two girls there,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cherry Hill Police Department and representatives of Gary Busey for comment.

Gary Busey opens up about his near-death experience after a motorcycle accident

The entire encounter “lasted less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I sexually assaulted them, and I didn’t.”

Asked again if the story was “true,” Busey said, “Nothing happened. Nothing. It’s all a lie.”

He concluded that there were no allegations.

The “Buddy Holly Story” star was also asked if there was a chance he was inappropriate and unaware of his actions, to which he replied, “No, not inappropriate at all. I had eyewitnesses there.”

Busey was at a convention dedicated to horror movies and fans hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill earlier this month when police responded to the location for a “report of a sexual offense.”

In a press release shared Cherry Hill Police The department charged Busey with a total of four counts, including one count of harassment, on Aug. 19.

Similarly, Monster-Mania posted a release on Facebook on Saturday, saying the convention “will assist authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest.”

“Upon receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and advised not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged attendees to contact the police to file a report,” the post said.

“The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania and the company will not tolerate any behavior that compromises those values. Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any way possible. .”

Representatives from the Monster-Mania convention confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are continuing to assist authorities.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.