Garland pledged to prosecute ‘anyone’ criminally responsible for January 6 when Trump was pressed.

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday will not exempt former President Donald Trump from criminal prosecution in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, saying federal prosecutors will pursue “anyone who is criminally responsible.”

“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland said in an interview Tuesday NBC News, when pressed on whether it might include Trump. “I will say again that we will hold criminally responsible anyone who attempts to interfere with the lawful, lawful transfer of power from one administration to another.”

Garland’s comments in the NBC interview were not markedly different from what he has said repeatedly in the past, including in January when he vowed to pursue criminals “at any level.”

But the attorney general’s latest public comments during a network interview come as he aims to ratchet up pressure following the release of a Justice memo last week urging prosecutors to proceed with caution in potentially sensitive investigations with the prospect of an election.

At the time, Garland reiterated that he would investigate wherever it led as some lawyers worried the memo indicated he would avoid investigating the former president.

“No one in this country is above the law,” Garland told reporters last week. “I can’t say it more clearly than that. There is nothing in the principles of procedure and any other factors that prevent us from investigating anyone – anyone – who is criminally responsible for attempting to subvert a democratic election.”

Garland has repeatedly said he will follow the facts and the law when investigating the Capitol attack.

The pressure intensified last week with the release of the May 25 Garland memo in which the attorney general reminded prosecutors to remain neutral and impartial during an election year.

Legal analysts said attorneys general of both parties have issued similar memos over the years to avoid taking actions that appeared timely to influence the election. A flashpoint came when then-FBI Director James Comey announced days before the 2016 election that he was reopening an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, which she argued could inform the results.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s efforts to assemble fake voter slates to subvert the 2020 election, an effort that involved a number of Trump aides.

Investigators searched the home of former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who drafted letters to officials in six states to overturn their election results. And authorities seized the cellphone of John Eastman, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, who developed a plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to single-handedly reject voters from states won by Joe Biden.

Pence refused to undertake such a plan. Earlier this week, Mark Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, publicly acknowledged on CNN that he testified before a federal grand jury last week.

Referring to the Justice memo, former U.S. Attorney and Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones said such caution is standard practice for high-level investigations such as cabinet officials or governors.

That’s standard practice if you’re talking about a high-ranking government official, Jones said in a video he tweeted in response to Garland’s memo. “I don’t think this will stop the Department of Justice from conducting any investigation that is currently underway that is a result of what happened before, during and after Jan. 6.”

