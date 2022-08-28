New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Foul-smelling piles of rubbish on the streets of Edinburgh are threatening public health and safety, the health authority warned on Saturday, as strikes by rubbish collectors in the Scottish capital entered their ninth day.

The warning came from Public Health Scotland after rubbish collectors in London’s Newham also walked out for a week over a pay dispute.

Images of food waste and diapers rotting on the streets are fueling scenes of chaos in the UK as industrial disputes escalate amid rising food and energy costs. Bathers in the UK were warned last week to stay away from dozens of beaches after heavy rains sent raw sewage into rivers and seas.

Public Health Scotland has told local authorities “clearing of public areas where bins are overflowing may be necessary”. “If organic waste accumulates, it becomes a hazard to human health,” it warned.

Garbage collectors staged a walkout on August 18 and plan to stay off duty until August 30. More strikes are ahead if the wage dispute is not resolved.

Britain is facing a huge cost of living crisis, with wage growth failing to keep up with inflation, which stood at 10.1% last week. Those financial challenges are only compounded by rising energy costs – residents in Britain will see an 80% increase in their annual energy bills in October, officials say.

The country has seen a wave of strikes this summer, with rail strikes bringing the public transport system to a virtual standstill for days. Primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow, Scotland’s biggest city, could be forced to close for several days next month if a strike from council workers goes ahead.

In London, rubbish drivers in Newham council began a week of walkouts on Saturday, with union officials warning there could be more. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said those workers were paid less than others in neighboring councils.

“Council must now focus on reaching an agreement with workers who are facing financial crisis,” Graham said. “If they don’t, the coming days will undoubtedly mean more industrial action.”

Britain’s image suffered this summer. French lawmakers in the European Parliament complained this week that raw sewage discharged into rivers and seas by the UK threatens bathing, fishing grounds and even biodiversity in the European Union.

Several days of untimely rain have left parts of Britain’s sewer system overflowing.