New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jack Gleason is the actor who played the insufferable teenage King Joffrey on the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” The couple married their longtime girlfriend in a “very simple” ceremony in a small church in his hometown last weekend, the priest said.

“A very simple, prayerful and dignified wedding ceremony for film celebrity Jack Gleeson and Roisin (O’Mahony),” Father Patsy Lynch said on Twitter on Monday, along with three photos showing the couple dressed in slacks and a button-down shirt. A pink and blue summer dress.

The ceremony took place at Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland.

Lynch told the Irish Independent that marriages are a “Pre-Wedding Ceremony” And “the real celebration takes place in England.”

‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke receives apology from Australian TV executive over ‘short, dumpy girl’ comment

“The family vacations here Ballinskelligs, The Glen, Many years and they have very happy memories here,” he said.

Lynch told the newspaper, “There was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere from the beginning” and the couple went out to dinner after the ceremony.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“I think it just touches everybody, and everybody’s happy and satisfied, he said. “Everybody here knows Jack and it shows that they’re part of the whole community. When I met him, it was like we had known each other all our lives, he was that kind of person. There is nothing artificial.”

Lynch also joked with Twitter users who commented on his celebration photos. If a man writes to a dignitary that he loves “your dress,” the father quips, “Thank you. I like my style. Self-care is important.”

Gleeson retired from acting after “Game of Thrones,” but has since returned to the craft with Liam Neeson in the BBC series “Out of Her Mind” and the Irish thriller “In the Land of Saints and Sinners.”

He also studied philosophy and theology at Trinity College Dublin.

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Mahony is an actress and director.