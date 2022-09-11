Game rescheduled after queen’s death ‘limits police resources’

Rangers’ Champions League game against Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday night after the Queen’s death resulted in “serious constraints on police resources”.

Away fans will not be allowed at Ibrox, according to a ruling that “for reasons of sporting fairness” will also apply to the return match in Naples. UEFA urged both groups of supporters to respect the “emergency” and not travel to any of the away matches.

The news follows the postponement of all weekend football in the UK and Northern Ireland as a show of respect. Friday and Saturday races were also cancelled, but other major sports including cricket, golf, rugby and rugby union continued.

The National League has since announced plans to resume operations as planned. The statement said: “The League can confirm that, in addition to announcing that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, National League matches for the week beginning Monday, September 12 will take place as scheduled.

“Clubs will observe a minute of silence before the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect during all matches up until the funeral.”

The planned Football League program is also due to resume on Tuesday.

FSA urges fans to return money as football postponed after queen’s death Read more

With central London likely to draw crowds in the coming days, the Rangers-Napoli matchup may not be the last to suffer the domino effect of bringing in police resources after the Queen’s death.

Tottenham are scheduled to host Leicester on Saturday, while Brentford will play Arsenal and Chelsea and Liverpool will meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement Saturday: “Whether the matches go ahead depends on the football authorities. If the matches do take place, the Met will work with the appropriate partners and ensure that appropriate policing plans are in place.”

A DCMS spokesperson said: “Our leadership will remain the same. The government is not obligated to cancel. But ultimately those decisions are up to the Premier League and the EFL.”

The decision to postpone the football weekend, which came before most other major sports, was controversial, not least because the government’s official mourning guidance stated that “there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting events”.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, left Balmoral for Edinburgh on Sunday. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

The Football Supporters Association described it as a missed opportunity for people to “pay their respects to the Queen along with their fellow fans” – an argument perhaps vindicated by the events at The Oval that the test match between England and South Africa was preceded by a historic game. God Save the King, with players on both sides wearing black armbands.

On the third day of the BMW PGA Championship, a two-minute silence period was held at Wentworth while there were also tributes in front of the Super League play-off elimination between Huddersfield and Salford, and rugby union in premier league matches.

Rangers lost to Ajax on their return to the Champions League Read more

The Super League has also confirmed that the play-off semi-finals Wigan v Leeds and St Helens v Salford will take place as planned on 16-17 September, although end-of-season awards will be redistributed upon Buckingham Palace confirmation. . Monday 19 September as the date of the Queen’s funeral.

There will be no racing in Britain on the day of the Queen’s funeral. The British Racing Authority confirmed on Saturday evening that meetings scheduled for September 19 in Hamilton, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton will be canceled in a show of respect.

Further guidance regarding the remainder of the national mourning period is expected to come as early as possible next week.