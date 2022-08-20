New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A TV executive has apologized after making a reference to the “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke A “short, dumpy girl.”

Australian news outlet Crikey reports that Foxtel CEO Patrick Delaney made insulting comments to the audience at the HBO show’s spinoff series premiere screening. “House of the Dragon” Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

In his speech, the Australian television executive recalled that he started watching the hit series, in which Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, and shared his reaction to a key scene in the “Game of Thrones” premiere episode.

“‘I was like, ‘What is this show with a short, dummy girl walking into fire?'” he said, according to Crikey.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke names potential new suspect behind show’s infamous coffee cup snafu

The outlet reported that Delaney’s comment was poorly received by the audience.

“He seemed to be hoping to laugh along with us, but the people in the room were clearly taken aback by it,” one attendee told Crikey.

Another attendant said, “A little breathless.”

Emilia Clarke reveals parts of her brain ‘missing’ after suffering two aneurysms

Foxtel has aired “Games of Thrones” in Australia for its eight-season run and will release the first episode of the show’s highly anticipated prequel series worldwide on Aug. 21.

Following the backlash for his insult, a Foxtel Group spokesperson apologized and clarified Delaney’s comments.

“Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misinterpreted and caused any offense,” read a statement from the company, obtained by The Wrap.

The company continued, “The goal is to convey that “Game of Thrones” is very different for television in 2011, and that Emilia Clarke has gone from being a relative unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actors in television and film. .”

Game of Thrones prequel actress says ‘House of the Dragon’ won’t depict ungrateful violence against women

Clarke’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to a Foxtel press release, the “Game of Thrones” series finale broke records for the company, bringing in the highest overnight audience in subscription TV history.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Based on “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin’s 2018 novel “Fire & Blood,” ratings expectations for “House of the Dragon” are high. The show is set about 200 years before the events depicted in “Game of Thrones.” And follows the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“House of the Dragon” stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Millie Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Fabian Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno.