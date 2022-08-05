New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A vehicle drove through a ceremonial parade in New Mexico, injuring several people, including two police officers.

New Mexico State Police said an SUV drove through the annual Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Parade in downtown Gallup on Thursday. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said the SUV was carrying at least two passengers when it crossed the parade route.

According to New Mexico State Police, several pedestrians were injured and are being treated at the scene.

Two Gallup police officers were among the injured and were being treated at the scene, New Mexico police said.

Videos of the incident on social media showed crowds of people fleeing the brown SUV as it sped through the parade.

The following video shows officers surrounding the SUV. Officers then went in and pulled the people out and brought them to the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.