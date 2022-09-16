New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. And Virginia Fox, RN.C., sent a letter Friday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona expressing concern about the lack of transparency about how funds from the American Rescue Plan designated for education were spent.

“In the face of record declines in student learning, we are concerned that your department is moving too slowly in its responsibility to provide the public and policymakers with insight into how hundreds of billions of federal dollars provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are being used to address this learning loss.” The letter said.

Data released in September by the National Center for Education Statistics showed the largest score drop in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990 and the first-ever score drop in math at the same age.

“Access to this data is critical to the enormous ESSER funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). We’ve already seen these funds being used for projects unrelated to the pandemic or academic achievement. Other reporting challenges highlighted the challenges districts face in testing ineffective tutoring services,” the letter continued. .

About $123 billion was allocated to schools as part of the COVID relief law, but questions remain about how much money was spent by schools, and an Associated Press report revealed that some of the money was spent on athletics.

Cardona said in September that funds from the American rescue plan were being spent appropriately.

“I believe the money is being used adequately, and I welcome questions from my colleagues on the Hill to show them in their districts — even if they don’t vote in their districts — how the money is being used,” Cardona said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington.

Despite this claim, Gallagher said the Department of Education did not provide adequate information on where the money went.

“School closings have wiped out decades of educational gains even though Congress has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prevent this crisis from happening,” Gallagher told Fox News Digital. “This raises a critical question: Where did the money go? The Department of Education knows, but they haven’t even indicated when they will make this information available to the public. We need a full accounting of how these funds were spent. And how much of these funds are left over, so every remaining dollar is ours. We can work to help catch children.”

“Hundreds of billions of dollars have been deposited into ESSER, and yet, parents, policymakers and stakeholders are in the dark about how this money is being used to prevent learning loss among America’s children,” Fox, ranking member of the House Education and Labor Committee, told Fox News Digital. “The department would do well to clean up its act and fully release the data we are requesting.”

“I am calling on the Biden administration to provide transparency on how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are being used to address devastating learning loss among America’s students,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., who co-signed the letter. , Fox News Digital said. “I warned against the devastating consequences of the Democrats’ authoritarian school lockdowns, vaccination mandates and forced masking, pushed by the Biden administration and Democratic officials across the country, on children’s learning and development.”

“Now that the new school year has begun, it is clear that they are needlessly behind. To get these students back on track, I am working to ensure that the federal funds granted to our schools are used to responsibly address this practice. Damage and prepare our next generation,” Stefanik continued.

Ninety-three percent of the funds earmarked for education as part of the $1.9-trillion American rescue plan were not spent, according to a May report from the Wall Street Journal. If local districts don’t spend or appropriate the funds by September 2024, they will lose them, the Journal reported.

Additional co-signers of the letter are Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; Dusty Johnson, RS.D.; Brian Steil, R-Wis.; Jake Ellage, R-Texas; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Lance Gooden, R-Texas; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.; Ted Budd, RN.C.; Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Mike Kelly, R-Penn.; Lisa McClain, R-Mich.; Adrian Smith, R-Neb.; David Valadao, R-Calif.; Guy Reschenthaler, R-Calif.; Cliff Bentz, R-Ore.; and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Fox News’ Sally Persons contributed to this report.