Something special is moving. It was not pretty, and for a long time it was ineffective. But in the end, strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Margalhaes sealed the win that sealed Arsenal’s weekend at the top of the league.

It was the same week last year – outside of international breaks – that Mikel Arteta’s team narrowly defeated a freshly promoted opponent. This result may have saved his job. 12 months later, times are very different.

The defeat was a little embarrassing for Fulham, who, after being unceremoniously ejected from the Carabao Cup midweek by the EFL’s undersides, dealt a more than passable blow to the team at the opposite end.

They even dared to take the lead thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s shot in the second half, his 100th Fulham goal.

Championship cheat code, many believed that Mitrovic was not made for life in the top division. With four out of four, Mitrovic has already improved his result compared to last time.

Despite Arteta announcing his recovery on Friday, in his 100th Premier League appearance as Arsenal manager, he was forced to tinker with his starting XI for the first time this season. Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko were sidelined with severe hip and knee sprains, respectively, meaning Kieran Tierney and Mohamed Elneni came in.

Marco Silva welcomed the return of Niskens Kebano and Jay Stansfield stepped aside as the only sub from the side that defeated Brentford. This meant that Bernd Leno, who had 26 clean sheets at Jekyll and Hyde in his four years at Arsenal, kept his seat.

Despite Arsenal having possession in the first half, and there were plenty of them, they lacked the spice of last weekend. Fulham withstood the pressure – perhaps not intentionally – but Leno’s only notable save was a shot by Bukayo Saki, who ran away after being unintentionally beaten by Tim Rome. However, Leno may have felt a light heartbeat when Gabriel Martinelli’s corner hit the crossbar.

Arsenal may have overplayed at times. Take, for example, a cornering ball from Ödegaard that few could see, but alone, who, for example, sent Gabriel Jesus to the right flank.

Initially, it seemed that Jesus held out for too long, but still found Saku. However, instead of hitting first like the crowd was pleading, Saka tried to be too careful and Toshin Adarabioyo’s toe prevented him from getting to the “two” after his “one” with Ödegaard.

Martin Odegaard celebrating equalizer. Photo: Bradley Collier/PA.

Earlier, the Arsenal captain made a cross from the right flank, which Jesus controlled precisely. With the second touch, he tossed Granit Xhaku, who missed the target.

Fulham’s outings into Arsenal’s grounds were limited before half-time, with Paligna and Bobby Dekordova-Reed both missing the target from crosses.

And, as usual, it was Aaron Ramsdale who tested Mitrovic. The goalkeeper’s takeout just hit Mitrovic in the face, knocking him down. Naturally, the Serb got to his feet, roared, and continued.