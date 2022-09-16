New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gabby Petito’s parents visited Washington, D.C., on Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which activists are calling a “national health crisis” that affects nearly a quarter of American women and one in seven men.

After Petito was murdered by her ex-fiancé Brian Landry in August 2021, her parents founded the Gabby Petito Foundation and have become activists dedicated to raising awareness for victims of violence and missing loved ones.

Petito’s parents and stepparents attended Hope is on the Line in the nation’s capital Thursday, where nearly 200 survivors, activists and lawmakers met to commemorate the hotline’s work.

“We cried most of the evening, but we’re proud to be a part of it,” Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, tweeted after the event. “We want to help, we want to make a difference, we want to fight!”

The foundation held its first fundraiser on Long Island last year, days before Laundry’s remains were found in a swamp near his parents’ Florida home. Ten months later, the foundation donated $100,000 to the hotline.

“We answered our first call in 1996,” the hotline said in a statement after Thursday’s event. “Since then, we’ve responded to calls, chats and texts from more than 6 million people affected by relationship abuse.”

Earlier this week, President Biden also acknowledged the milestone of a national domestic violence hotline.

“28 years ago, the Violence Against Women Act became law,” he tweeted. “I wrote VAWA to fight the scourge of domestic violence. I also created the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a lifeline for survivors. Because of the law, lives are saved, children are protected, and futures are restored.”

Domestic violence is a “national health crisis,” according to the hotline, which reports alarming statistics.

According to data shared on its website, nearly a quarter of US women and one in seven men “have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.”

That’s roughly 12 million Americans a year. The highest rate is among women between the ages of 18 and 34, and more than 75% of female domestic violence victims have been previously assaulted by the same perpetrator.

Almost half of the population, regardless of gender, “has experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner.”

About two weeks before Petito’s murder, police caught up with a speeding Laundrey, who crashed into a curb outside Arches National Park in Utah. Despite reports of his erratic driving and a man hitting a woman in broad daylight, authorities made no arrests and issued no citations. Instead, they left a visibly shaken Petito alone in her converted camper van and took the laundry to a motel, where the manager later told Fox News Digital there was no confirmation that the man had actually stayed the night.

An outside investigation into the August 12, 2021 incident found “inadvertent errors” and the department issued several recommendations on how to move forward, including training relevant officers to investigate domestic violence.

The city has declined to comment on the case, citing a pending lawsuit filed by Petito’s family.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).