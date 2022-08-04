New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Gabby Petito Foundation, started by her family in her honor, donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline as they mark the one-year mark since her tragic disappearance.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming in 2021 after she disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Landry. The story captivated the hearts and minds of the nation after the truth about her tumultuous relationship with Laundry was revealed. .

In the days after Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by strangulation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reported that it had received a record number of calls seeking support from people in abusive relationships.

Domestic violence survivor in Gabby Petito case: ‘Video was disturbing’

Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, told Fox News’ Laura Ingle that calls have increased to an average of 80,000 a month since news of Petito’s death came to light. With significantly more callers seeking guidance, the hotline is struggling to keep up with staffing and funding.

“We don’t have enough attorneys to meet the demand for services,” Ray-Jones said. “Our wait times are long. We can’t keep up with the volume of people coming in and we have to hire more lawyers.”

Petito’s family, which started a foundation in her memory to support organizations centered around missing persons and victims of domestic violence, quickly answered the call. Turning their pain into a cause, the Gabby Petito Foundation partnered with the National Domestic Violence Hotline with a $100,000 donation in her memory. The foundation’s gift will be used to hire more advocates so that there is never a caller who cannot get the help they need.

“Thinking about my daughter, if she had decided to call and then she couldn’t go…” Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, told Ingle. “It breaks my heart to know that the outcome could happen to someone because they didn’t make it through, so it’s important.”

Brian Laundry’s notebook confession revealed: ‘I ended her life’

Schmidt finds comfort in knowing her daughter’s tragedy has helped save many others from the same fate, she said.

“We Still getting messages from complete strangers,” she said. “Honestly, it’s a life saver. People see themselves in her. People from all walks of life. They see a situation they don’t want to go into. They don’t want to end up with that horrible, sad ending.”

“Everybody has a gabby, a girl or a person in their life that they love and care about.” – Gabby Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, tells Fox News’ Laura Ingle

“It’s affecting millions of people and I’m so proud of her because I feel like she’s doing all the work,” she added. “We’re just doing this for her. I feel like she’s almost working through us in her spirit, so I’m looking forward to helping as many people as possible.”

Funding from the Gabby Petito Foundation is in support of the hotline’s Hope Can’t Wait initiative, which aims to provide callers with the help they need with minimal wait times.

“We know that survivors have a short window of time in which they can safely reach an advocate,” Ray-Jones said. “Their spouse may have left the house to go to the grocery store. They may have left to go to work. They don’t have 15, 20 minutes on line waiting for a lawyer.”

“We want to take advantage of that opportunity when we get a trained advocate who can work with them and connect them to services as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Gabby Petito murder: Time the disappearance with Brian Laundry

The donation brings the hotline to nearly half of its $2 million goal, which will allow the organization to increase its response capacity.

“We’re hiring on a daily and monthly basis,” Ray-Jones said. “We’re training every month. We’re getting lawyers as fast as we can get resources into the organization.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, intimate partner violence affects more than 12 million people in the United States each year.

“She’s saving lives. People see themselves in her. People from all walks of life, they see situations they don’t want to be in.” – Gabby Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, tells Fox News’ Laura Ingle

The National Domestic Violence Hotline works with trained advocates to guide survivors through a special plan developed for their unique circumstances, Ray-Jones said.

It offers crisis intervention and helps connect callers to their local community resources so they can access shelters, counseling services or legal advocacy.

It provides everything from food and clothing “to what that survivor really needs at that moment to make sure we can create a plan to get out of that violent relationship,” Ray-Jones added.

September 11 will mark one year since Petito was reported missing by her family. Schmidt and the rest of Petito’s family are focusing their grief on helping others and will continue to provide resources to help victims of domestic violence.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It definitely doesn’t get any easier,” she said. “She feels the way she did. You know, the day we reported her missing — we’re still in such shock. And I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it, but we’re all trying to do things for other people. .”

“Everybody has a gabby, a girl or a person in their life that they love and care about,” Schmidt added. “And I just want to help those guys and it’s getting us in a better place emotionally so we can deal with all of this. It really helps.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).