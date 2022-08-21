type here...
Politics Ga. The court suspended Graham's testimony at the...
Politics

Ga. The court suspended Graham’s testimony at the election hearing

By printveela editor

-

5
0
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court agreed Sunday to temporarily suspend a lower court’s order requiring U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a special grand jury investigating conspiracy to tamper with Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.

Subpoena orders South Carolina Republican to appear before special grand jury Tuesday is the day.

US District Judge Lee Martin May denied Graham’s request It denied his attempt to quash his subpoena last Monday and Friday To stay her decision while he appeals. Graham’s lawyers appealed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Sunday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court issued an order temporarily pausing May’s order refusing to quash the subpoena. The panel sent the case back to May to decide whether to partially quash or modify the subpoena because members of Congress are protected by the US Constitution.

After May decides that issue, the case will return to the 11th Circuit for further consideration, per an appeals court order.

Graham’s representatives did not immediately respond Sunday to messages seeking comment on the appeal ruling. A spokeswoman for Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis declined to comment.

    • Willis opened the investigation early last year through a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that conversation, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overcome his slim loss in the state.

    Willis and her team said they want to ask Graham about two phone calls he made to Raffensperger and his staff after the 2020 general election. During those calls, Graham asked to “reexamine some of the absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition seeking to compel his testimony.

    Graham “addressed allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump campaign,” she wrote.

    During a hearing earlier this month On Graham’s motion to quash his subpoena, Willis’ team argued that Graham could provide insight into any coordinated efforts to influence the outcome of the 2020 general election in Georgia.

