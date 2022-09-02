type here...
CANADA POLITICS G7 countries promise to limit Russia's oil revenues
G7 countries promise to limit Russia’s oil revenues

G7 finance ministers on Friday pledged to put in place a system designed to limit Russia’s oil revenues. The leaders of the countries promised to study this idea at their summit in June.

The aim is to reduce Russia’s revenues and thus its ability to finance the war in Ukraine, and to limit the impact of the war on global energy prices, which are fueling inflation around the world.

In a statement released by Germany, which chairs this year’s G7, the ministers said they “reaffirm our joint political intent to complete and implement a comprehensive ban on services that allow seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products of Russian origin around the world.”

The provision of these services “will only be permitted if oil and petroleum products are purchased at or below the price (the ‘price cap’) determined by a broad coalition of countries adhering to and implementing the price cap,” the statement said.

The statement does not provide any indication of a potential price cap, nor does it indicate when the G7 intends to finalize the plan. In a statement, the ministers said: “We invite all countries to contribute to the development of the price cap and to implement this important measure,” calling for “a broad coalition for maximum effectiveness.”

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (center) and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (back right) during the G7 London meeting in June 2021. limiting the impact of war on world energy prices. (Stefan Russo/Associated Press)

Measures first considered at the G7 meeting in June

At a meeting in June in Germany, the leaders of the G7 — the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan — agreed to explore the possibility of taking steps to ban imports of Russian oil above a certain price.

The price cap imposed by US President Joe Biden may work because service providers are mostly located in the European Union or the UK and are therefore within the range of sanctions. However, to be effective, it needs to involve as many importing countries as possible, notably India, where refiners are buying up cheap Russian oil shunned by Western traders.

The US has already blocked Russian oil imports, which were already small. The European Union has decided to impose a ban on 90 percent of Russian oil delivered by sea, but the ban will not come into force until the end of the year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G7 had taken “a decisive step forward” and that “action today will help deal a major blow to Russian finances and prevent Russia from waging an unprovoked war in Ukraine, and will also hasten the deterioration of the Russian economy.”

“We have already begun to see the impact of the price cap in Russia’s hasty attempts to negotiate bilateral oil deals at huge discounts,” Yellen said in a statement.

The G7 said in a statement Friday that the group is urging other oil-producing countries to increase production to reduce volatility in energy markets.

