Thousands of Manchester United fans protested ahead of Monday’s Premier League game against Liverpool, angering the club’s direction under its American owners.

Supporters protested The Glazer family — “We want the Glazers out” — and the Americans walked from a nearby pub to the club’s storied Old Trafford stadium an hour before kickoff of one of the biggest matches in English soccer, holding banners calling for United to be sold.

Many supporters around the ground wore green and gold scarves – the colors of the club’s 1878 formation – and some even set up bonfires. A heavy police presence was seen on Sir Matt Busby Way at the entrance to the stadium forecourt.

Players from both teams, including United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, arrived on the field before the protest began.

Discontent grew after United’s poor start to the season, which saw the team lose both of its games – 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford.

Most resented the Glazer family, who bought United in 2005 in a leveraged takeover that loaded debt on a previously non-existent club. Critics say the Glazers, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, failed to invest enough of their own cash in the squad or facilities and presided over the failure of England’s biggest team.

Interest, debt and dividend payments to the Glazers are estimated to cost United more than £1 billion.

“They are destroying the history, traditions and culture of our great club and (we) will no longer watch our club rot,” said The 1958, a fans’ group that organized Monday’s protest.

Dissatisfaction with the management, which has been simmering since the 2005 takeover, saw a home league game against Liverpool in May last year forced to be canceled after the stadium – empty due to pandemic restrictions – was attacked before the game and thousands of supporters barred. Entrance to Old Trafford. Two police officers were injured in the clash with the fans.

That protest began with the club’s involvement in the failed breakup of the European Super League, which collapsed amid condemnation from fans and the British government.

The Glazers have vowed to rebuild trust with United fans in the wake of that protest but there is little evidence of that. Joel Glazer, the co-chairman, met with United fans in person in June 2021 and outlined his intentions to invest heavily in all aspects of the club and strengthen fan representation in the decision-making process.

Last week, Jim Ratcliffe, the majority shareholder of chemical group Ineos and one of Britain’s richest men, expressed interest in buying United. Elon Musk tweeted – Ironically, as it turns out – that’s what he wanted to do.

United won the last of their record 20 English league titles in 2013, the year managerial great Alex Ferguson retired. In recent years, United’s two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, have dominated the domestic game.

United have not won a major trophy in five seasons, its worst run since the early 1980s, despite the club spending $1.5 billion on players since 2013.

United’s latest signing, Brazil midfielder Casemiro, arrived at Old Trafford on Monday ahead of the Liverpool match and was introduced to fans on the ground before kickoff as the club confirmed his transfer. He is reportedly spending $60 million as the club scrambles to bring in players in the final days of the transfer window.

The season also started poorly under Erik ten Haag, its fifth manager since Ferguson. There are already question marks over the Dutch coach’s tactics and team selection.

Star striker Ronaldo’s future is also uncertain after United failed to qualify for the Champions League, pushing for an off-season exit.

Ronaldo dropped to the bench alongside club captain Harry Maguire against Liverpool.