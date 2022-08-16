Functional congress? Yes. – New York Times

The description of Congress as dysfunctional seems undeniable, even trite. Did it myself this summer. However, as the current session enters its final months, the description seems to be incorrect. The 117th Congress was remarkably functional.
On a bipartisan basis, he passed bills to build roads and other infrastructure; strengthen the safety of the weapon; expand medical care for veterans; protect victims of sexual harassment; overhaul of the postal service; support the military actions of Ukraine; and respond to the growing aggressiveness of China.
Equally important, the majority party (Democrats) did not impose a complete veto on the minority party. On several important issues, Democrats have decided that taking action is too important. They went through the most significant response to climate change in the country’s history. They also expanded access to health care for middle- and low-income Americans and put in place programs to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
Congress still has a lot of problems. It remains polarized on many issues. He has not figured out how to respond to the growing threats to American democracy. The House of Representatives is suffering from fraud, and the Senate is growing prejudiced against the inhabitants of large states, which include a disproportionate number of blacks, Hispanics, Asians and youth. The Senate may also struggle with the primary function of approving presidential candidates.
The current Congress has also passed at least one piece of legislation that, in retrospect, seems clearly flawed: It seems that it spent too much money last year stimulating the pandemic, fueling inflation.
However, as regular readers know, this newsletter tries to avoid the bad news bias and highlights both achievements and failures. Today I want to focus on how Congress, a very unpopular institution, has managed to be more productive than almost everyone expected.
I’ll focus on four groups: Congressional Democratic leaders; Republican legislators; progressive democrats; and President Biden and his aides.
1. Democratic leaders
Earlier this year, Chuck Schumer – the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate – appeared to have lost control of his faction. He devoted time in the Senate to the doomed voting rights bill while his negotiations with party centrists over Biden’s economic program looked dead.
Critics believed that Schumer, fearing a major challenge for his seat in New York, was making meaningless symbolic gestures to the left. And Schumer really seemed oddly uptight on his left flank.
But he also continued to negotiate quietly with key Democratic Senate centrist Joe Manchin, while urging Senate progressives to accept the health and climate deal he and Manchin were negotiating.
His performance was impressive, especially as Schumer could not afford to lose a single Democratic vote in the Senate and was reminiscent of the success of his predecessor as Senate leader, Harry Reid. It also resembled the skillful management of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi over the past 20 years. She also presides over a diverse congregation that has a slim majority.
2. Republicans in Congress
In recent decades, Republicans in Congress have almost always opposed policies that address some of the nation’s biggest problems, including climate change and economic inequality. This opposition has continued in the current Congress.
But Republicans have not reflexively opposed all laws in this Congress — as they did during the presidency of Barack Obama, Jonathan Bernstein of Bloomberg Opinion. indicates that. In the current session, some Republicans have been hard at work writing bipartisan legislation on other issues.
Below is a list of Republicans in the Senate who have voted in favor of at least three of the five major bills (on infrastructure, China policy, gun safety, veterans’ health care, and the postal service). Note the presence of Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican Senate:
Only five Republican senators voted on none of these bills: James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville, both of Alabama.
3. Progressives
The progressive wing of the Democratic Party these days can sometimes seem self-defeating, focusing on internal purity rather than political change. (Ryan Grim wrote a great article in The Intercept in June on the collapse of some liberal groups.)
But progressive members of Congress this year have been remarkably practical. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and most House progressives understood that keeping Manchin on board offered the only hope for ambitious climate legislation. They didn’t let the best be the enemy of the good.
As a result, this Congress will be one of the most progressive in the past century. His success is out of line with the New Deal, the Great Society, and perhaps not the first two years of the Obama administration (with health, climate, and bailout legislation). However, the current session can compete with any other.
4. Joe Biden
This is true in part because most Democratic presidents in the 20th century failed to realize their most important domestic priorities. Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman fall into this category.
Their frustrations spawned jokes about democratic disorder. “I don’t belong to an organized political party,” humorist Will Rogers once said. “I’m a Democrat.”
These jokes seem outdated now. Biden is the second straight Democratic president to push a big agenda through Congress. Of course, during the first of those two terms, Biden was vice president and helped build relations with Congress.
“Many of us dismissed Biden’s claim that he could bring the parties closer together as delusional,” Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine wrote:. “To the extent that we did not expect, he managed to do it.”
What is Biden’s strategy? He and his top aides rarely take opposition personally. They don’t get too upset when things go wrong. They trust and respect their party’s leaders in Congress. They continue to talk – and talk – with members of Congress and look for ways to compromise.
Thanks to his efforts, Biden has been able to sign a number of major bills in recent months. The signing ceremony for the climate change bill is scheduled for today.
For more: Farah Stockman of Times Opinion and editorial office of the Washington Post both wrote about the amazing functionality of the current Congress.
