Functional congress? Yes. – New York Times

The description of Congress as dysfunctional seems undeniable, even trite. Did it myself this summer. However, as the current session enters its final months, the description seems to be incorrect. The 117th Congress was remarkably functional.

On a bipartisan basis, he passed bills to build roads and other infrastructure; strengthen the safety of the weapon; expand medical care for veterans; protect victims of sexual harassment; overhaul of the postal service; support the military actions of Ukraine; and respond to the growing aggressiveness of China.

Equally important, the majority party (Democrats) did not impose a complete veto on the minority party. On several important issues, Democrats have decided that taking action is too important. They went through the most significant response to climate change in the country’s history. They also expanded access to health care for middle- and low-income Americans and put in place programs to cushion the impact of the pandemic.