New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John Stamos is a proud parent To his little—my son Billy.

The “Fuller House” alum, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself A 4-year-old son is a milestone.

“One of us is starting her first day of school. And the other is doing everything in her power not to cry,” Stamos wrote in the caption.

Dressed in khaki shorts by his adorable son, with one arm resting on Stamos’ shoulder, the father and son posed in front of the house in matching white button-down shirts. Billy is seen holding a leaf and smiling for the camera.

John Stamos and the Beach Boys honor Bob Saget in concert in Los Angeles

Stamos shared Billy With wife Caitlin McHugh. The couple welcomed their baby boy in April 2018, two months after their wedding.

McHugh posted a photo of herself holding Billy while petting a black dog. She also wore a matching white button-down and green pants. Billy’s school backpack can also be seen in the background.

“Today is Billy’s first day at a new school!” 36-year-old McHugh wrote in her Instagram caption. “Nervous and excited all around.”

Earlier in the week, Stamos shared a precious photo of the family of three enjoying a Spider-Man themed event.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In a series of photos, the trio is seen posing at the “Glow Web’s Glow” event at the Santa Monica Pier.

The family is all smiles as Stamos is seen holding his son Billy in front of a giant inflatable Spider-Man. Billy was spotted enjoying some fun activities at the event, spraying a can of Spider-Man spray.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Amazing day at the ‘Glow Webs Glow’ event celebrating Season 2 of #SpideyandhisAmazingfriends. Honored to play one of his friends, Iron Man. @disneyjunior #marvel @disneyplus @caitlinskybound,” Stamos captioned a photo of the happy family.