“Full House” actress Jodie Sweetin She said she felt her late co-star Bob Saget’s presence at her wedding.

Sweetin, 40, married her longtime love Meskal Vasilevskiy in a romantic wedding ceremony. Private home in Malibu On July 30.

A few were present, including her former castmates Candace Cameron Bure and John StamosAnd Saget also looked special, Sweetin said.

The actress told E! News’ “Daily Pop” Stamos was leaving home for the wedding when his wife, Caitlin McHugh, told him to change shirts because they “didn’t work” with his outfit.

Stamos later discovered that the shirt he had chosen was too big for him and realized that the article of clothing belonged to his beloved co-star.

“He realized it was one of the shirts [Saget’s wife] Kelly [Rizzo] I gave it to him from Bob’s room,” explains Sweetin.

“And it’s this black button-up that Bob always wears. Bob always has a black button-up.”

Sweetin said she was thrilled to have Saget’s spirit present for her special day.

“Bob is in his own weird little way,” she added.

“I hugged John, and then…kissed the shirt and I was like, ‘Bob’s here too,'” she told “Daily Pop.”

Stamos told her, “I have to tell you…Bob had to be here. He had to be here for this.”

Sweetin, best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on the hit ’90s sitcom, has been married three times.

Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

Rizzo also commented on Sweetin’s Instagram posts from the wedding and shared that she felt her late husband’s spirit that day.

What an honor to be there and celebrate your love,” Rizzo commented. “I know Bob is right next to me. Love you so much.”