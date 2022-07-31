New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Full House” actress Jodie Sweetin married her longtime love Meskal Vasilevskiy in a romantic wedding ceremony at a private home. Malibu Saturday night.

Including her former castmates Candace Cameron BureJohn Stamos and Andrea Barber attended to watch Sweetin say “I do” to the clinical social worker he proposed to in January.

Sweetin walked down the aisle with her father, Sam, and wore a white lace Lily Bridal dress with delicate appliqués and a sweeping train.

“I’ve known for the rest of my life that I had the right partner,” Sweetin told People magazine. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Her two daughters — Zoe, 14, and Beatrix, 11 — stood by her side as she exchanged vows and wedding rings with Vasilevskiy.

The couple added to the celebration by gifting the girls matching yellow gold and diamond Kay Jewelers Circle of Gratitude necklaces.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed tacos and a guacamole bar from Border Grill before bites of cake and dessert courtesy of Big Sugar Bakeshop.

“I didn’t want it to be messy,” Sweetin says of the small reception, which only 50 people attended. “The look was very organic and natural.” It’s just about good food and good friends – and twinkle lights!”

Sweetin and Vasilevskiy began dating long distance in 2017 after meeting through friends. He lives in New York and she lives in Los Angeles.

Earlier “Dance with the Stars” The contestant said “all the pieces just fell into place” when he moved to the West Coast.

“Mescal makes me feel completely comfortable and safe to shine as brightly as I need to,” she says. “He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we get along really well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”

couple They announced their engagement on Instagram in January shortly before her 40th birthday.

She shared a Maya Angelou quote in her caption, “There is no heart in the world like yours. There is no love in the world like mine.”

“I love you Mescal, forever. You are my man. I can’t wait to see the life that awaits us.”

Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the popular 90s sitcom. The late comedian Bob SagetMarried three times.

She said “I do” to Shawn Holguin from 2002-06 before marrying Cody Herpin in 2007. They had a daughter, Zoe, in 2008 before finalizing their divorce in 2010.

Sweetin married Morty Coyle in March 2012. The former couple share a daughter, Beatrix, and divorced in 2016.