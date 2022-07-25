‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is not returning for a second season

(CNN) After living a full life, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is the end.

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall,” the show announced Monday. Official Twitter account . “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and for hurting the right people every week — that there wasn’t a special episode of wrestling or baseball or ‘Big Bang.'”

The talk show has aired on TBS since February 2016, with several syndicated shows including “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friends”. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“To our loyal fans – we love you, you are so special. Go home, and go home in peace,” the show’s statement continued.

During its run, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was nominated four times for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy category. One of the show’s specials, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” won an Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

