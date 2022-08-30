Fulham Willian could return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea striker Willian is due to undergo a medical at Fulham on Tuesday to sign a free one-year contract following the termination of his contract with Corinthians.

The 34-year-old former Brazil international, who returned to his homeland with Corinthians last year after leaving Arsenal, is keen to return to the Premier League. He spent seven seasons at Chelsea winning the Premier League twice and should be Fulham’s ninth signing since being promoted.

Football transfer rumors: Kante to PSG? Bakayoko to Newcastle? Read more

Fulham are also in early talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Leuven Kurzawa, who has only appeared as a nine-minute substitute in August’s Trophée des Champions, the French equivalent of the Community Shield, since the start of last season.

Chelsea, whose striker Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed his season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen, is scheduled to meet with Barcelona on Tuesday to continue discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker joined Barcelona from Arsenal in February and is hoping a deal will be reached for his return to English football.

Tottenham have confirmed that Christian Romero’s loan from Atalanta has turned into a permanent transfer. The Italian club will receive €50m (£42.7m) for the defender, who has signed a contract until 2027.

Another Spurs defender, Sergio Reguilon, has joined Atlético Madrid on loan, while midfielder Harry Winks is in Italy to sign with Sampdoria on loan.

Wolves are ready to buy striker Sasha Kalajdzic from Stuttgart for 18 million euros, subject to a medical examination. The 25-year-old has played 15 times for Austria.