Fulham 3-2 Brentford Mitrovic A late header ended the fight

A powerful last-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a 3-2 victory over local rivals Brentford in the rocking Craven Cottage. The Serbian striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s tantalizing cross from the far post the last time Fulham feared they would miss out on a 2-0 lead they had established in the first 20 minutes.
Marco Silva’s team took their first win of the new Premier League campaign thanks to a goal from Mitrovic, and he was praised by the manager for calming under pressure.
“Brentford fought back very well in the game, but after they equalized, we started playing our own way again and taking control of the game,” Silva said. “It was a great goal at the end to win the game. We remained calm and resisted.”
Brentford striker Ivan Toni scored twice for offside but was lucky the third time when he equalized at 2-2 in the 71st minute. However, the last word for Fulham remained with Mitrovic in a very spectacular and high-quality battle at the highest level.
Bobby Dekordova-Reid was leading Fulham 1-0 after just 45 seconds before João Paligna doubled the lead with a powerful header. Christian Nørgaard and Tony brought Thomas Frank’s impressive Brentford back into the equation, but despite that commendable rally, Fulham still found another gear.
Fulham can now look back proudly on their first three games, which included decent draws against Liverpool and Wolverhampton, and now a victory snatched away in front of owner Shahid Khan.
Dekordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead before Brentford even blinked. Mitrovic hit a low ball into the box from six yards, Jay Stansfield’s shot bounced off the crossbar and back into the net, where Dekordova-Reed broke through the melee first to score.
Mitrovic thought he had doubled the lead by pressing the ball after David Raya saved his header, but the striker was offside after the initial cross and the goal was awarded. A few minutes later, however, Paligna made it 2-0 with a well-placed header from Andreas Pereira’s corner.
The hosts dominated the first half hour with very little Brentford pushing back. A weak header by Joana Wissa right at Bernd Leno gave a small warning kick from the visitors and it set the tone for Frank’s team to get back in the fight.
A sharp volley from Norgaard settled into the post from corner Matthias Jensen as Brentford cast doubt in Fulham’s mind. The hosts took a 2-1 lead at half-time but were lucky they didn’t concede again right after the break.
Tony was successful on the turnaround to complete a great Brentford raid, but VAR chalked it up to offside. Fulham quickly picked up the heat after this reprieve, but Mitrovic saw his decisive shot deflect Rai after a clean break.
Tony scored the ball into the Brentford goal for the second time just an hour later, but the striker was offside again. However, the striker finally scored a goal shortly after taking the ball to Wisse across the box to equalize.
However, just as Fulham began to fear the worst, Mitrović popped up, landed a header and regained the lead at the end. Mbabu’s influential cameo paid dividends as it was his beautiful cross that allowed Mitrovic to bury the winner.
Frank praised his team’s attacking approach after the loss, saying, “Even with the loss, I like it and want that kind of offensive mindset from us.”