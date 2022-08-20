Fulham 3-2 Brentford Mitrovic A late header ended the fight

A powerful last-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a 3-2 victory over local rivals Brentford in the rocking Craven Cottage. The Serbian striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s tantalizing cross from the far post the last time Fulham feared they would miss out on a 2-0 lead they had established in the first 20 minutes.

Marco Silva’s team took their first win of the new Premier League campaign thanks to a goal from Mitrovic, and he was praised by the manager for calming under pressure.

“Brentford fought back very well in the game, but after they equalized, we started playing our own way again and taking control of the game,” Silva said. “It was a great goal at the end to win the game. We remained calm and resisted.”

Brentford striker Ivan Toni scored twice for offside but was lucky the third time when he equalized at 2-2 in the 71st minute. However, the last word for Fulham remained with Mitrovic in a very spectacular and high-quality battle at the highest level.

Bobby Dekordova-Reid was leading Fulham 1-0 after just 45 seconds before João Paligna doubled the lead with a powerful header. Christian Nørgaard and Tony brought Thomas Frank’s impressive Brentford back into the equation, but despite that commendable rally, Fulham still found another gear.

Fulham can now look back proudly on their first three games, which included decent draws against Liverpool and Wolverhampton, and now a victory snatched away in front of owner Shahid Khan.

Dekordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead before Brentford even blinked. Mitrovic hit a low ball into the box from six yards, Jay Stansfield’s shot bounced off the crossbar and back into the net, where Dekordova-Reed broke through the melee first to score.

Joao Paligna headed the second goal past David Rai. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Mitrovic thought he had doubled the lead by pressing the ball after David Raya saved his header, but the striker was offside after the initial cross and the goal was awarded. A few minutes later, however, Paligna made it 2-0 with a well-placed header from Andreas Pereira’s corner.

The hosts dominated the first half hour with very little Brentford pushing back. A weak header by Joana Wissa right at Bernd Leno gave a small warning kick from the visitors and it set the tone for Frank’s team to get back in the fight.

A sharp volley from Norgaard settled into the post from corner Matthias Jensen as Brentford cast doubt in Fulham’s mind. The hosts took a 2-1 lead at half-time but were lucky they didn’t concede again right after the break.