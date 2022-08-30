Fulham 2-1 Brighton Mitrovic fires on goal to deprive visitors of first place

Brighton have been denied a provisional top spot, but Fulham’s defeat to that team should not be embarrassing at the end of the season.

It’s just the beginning, but things seem different at the Thames: Marco Silva is building a team that, unlike some of his predecessors, looks to be at least equal to the sum of their parts, and they deserved their visitors’ first defeat.

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Fulham 2-1 Brighton, Leeds 2-1 Everton: football clock live! Read more

A mostly smart, focused game brought goals early in the second half to Aleksandar Mitrovic and, with an unfortunate own goal, to Lewis Dank. Alexis McAllister’s penalty made him nervous, but even then Fulham pretty much dominated.

Fulham’s confidence was reflected in their start. They have operated with a cohesion and confidence that has eluded them in their last two relegation campaigns, perhaps in part because they have prioritized training over panicked cart races so far.

How it holds up once the transfer deadline has passed, with Willian and Layvin Kurzawa among those likely to sign in the coming days, remains to be seen, but Marco Silva’s current crop has started somewhat edgier.

Seven minutes later, Bobby Dekordova-Reid fired a cross right in front of the balanced Andreas Pereira; from the resulting corner shot, Joao Paligny was beaten off by Robert Sanchez with the expectation of Dekordova-Reid, and the composure characteristic of Brighton was almost absent.

Neskens Kebano was another who called danger early on by twisting Joel Veltman into knots with inward runs on the left; The Congolese striker is among several current players who made cameo appearances during Fulham’s previous top-flight spell in the 2020-21 season, but this time he looks right at home.

Another who is thriving in the current environment, Mitrovic, attacked from the left, but hit Sanchez weakly when a back pass to an overlapping Kebano could have done more.

Brighton barely broke, but their work was uncharacteristically free; they were not given time to build and despite Enok Mwepu being selected over Danny Welbeck they had little to no control of the midfield. They didn’t manage to build a noticeable threat until the 29th minute, when a clever break from Moises Caicedo forced Pascal Gross to save a shot from Bernd Leno.

Most of the significant traffic continued to flow in the opposite direction. Craven Cottage has a noisier, more devotional atmosphere than some of their previous top-level appearances, and the crowd howled when, after another bull flank raid, Mac Allister grabbed Mitrovic. Pereira hit a free kick in the yard from his preferred position.

Robert Sanchez and Adam Webster express disappointment after Lewis Dunk’s own goal doubled Fulham’s lead. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Solly March’s headbutt, which went wide and could be executed by a more experienced practitioner of the art, was a reminder that Brighton could attack through the flanks at speed. At half-time the game was still deadlocked, and given the thorough preparation that both coaches are known for, this came as no surprise.