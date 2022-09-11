FSA Fans Demand Reimbursement Due to Postponed Games

The Football Supporters Association urged fans left without money due to the postponement of matches after the death of the queen, to treat them with sympathy. Malcolm Clark, chairman of the FSA, urged railroad companies and football authorities to ensure that fans traveling to away games this weekend do not lose as a result of the decision to suspend the program as a show of respect.

“There’s a big question about refunds, pre-booked train tickets for away games and all that stuff,” he said. “We certainly expect the rail industry and the football authorities to take this very favorably. Now is not the best time to ask fans to spend money on something that is not happening.”

Premier League clubs fear more matches to be postponed next weekend Read more

The Football Association, of which the Queen is a longtime patron, announced on Friday that all matches scheduled for this weekend, from Premier League and EFL levels and in Scotland and Northern Ireland through to mass play, would be postponed. Other sports, especially cricket, golf and both codes of rugby, decided to continue as planned with tributes paid before the game began.

On Friday, the FSA said: “We believe that football brings people together best in moments of great national significance – whether moments of joy or mourning. Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that the majority of fans would like to go to the games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen along with other fans.”

Former England internationals Peter Crouch and Gary Neville echoed this sentiment. “Black armbands, observance of silence, the national anthem, the playing of the royal band, etc. in front of millions of people around the world? Isn’t this the best send-off,” Crouch wrote on social media. Neville added: “Sports can show more respect than the queen deserves.”

Competitors, officials and spectators such as the PGA Championship at Wentworth, the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval and the Super League play-off eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford have been able to do just that.

Asked if this reinforces the FSA’s point of view, Clarke, who said that even among its members there are differing points of view, said: “We believe there were other ways to pay homage that would actually be more meaningful than just cancel everything, especially with things like children’s football.