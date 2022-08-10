From Workshop to War: Creative Use of Drones in Ukraine

As part of innovative marketing that also generates some income, the Ukrainian company that makes the Punisher drone allows people to pay about $30 to send a written message about the bombs it drops. The ploy is based on people’s anger at Russia, said Yevgeny Bulatsev, founder of UA Dynamics, which donates drones to the military.

Among the most popular messages, he said, are the names of friends who have been killed, hometowns lost to the occupation, or people’s own names, along with a note “hello from.”

“A lot of people want to express hurt,” he said. “It is very good. It helps people psychologically.”

Since the Russian invasion, the United States and European allies have given Ukraine strike and reconnaissance drones, including the Switchblade, a U.S. munition that hovered over the battlefield until a tank or other target came into view and then swooped down to detonate it.

In the fields and woodlands of eastern Ukraine, drones have become ubiquitous on the Ukrainian side, outnumbering what soldiers say is Russia’s arsenal of drones. Drones have almost completely replaced reconnaissance patrols and are used daily to drop munitions.

Ukrainians call drones flying back and forth over no man’s land “mosquitoes.” And on a recent hot summer day, a drone strike was the only combat action on a position dug in a grove of oaks and acacias, not counting long-range artillery fire.