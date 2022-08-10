From Workshop to War: Creative Use of Drones in Ukraine

POKROVSKE, Ukraine — A Ukrainian army private has deployed the rotors of a conventional amateur drone and, with trained calmness, has attached a grenade to a device that can drop objects and is designed for commercial drone delivery.
After taking off, Private Bogdan Mazhulenko, nicknamed Raccoon, casually sits on the edge of the trench, and green fields dotted with funnels scroll on his tablet.
“Now we will try to find them,” he said of the Russians.
For years, the United States has used drones in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Turkish drones have played a critical role in the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020.
But it was a large and expensive weapon. Ukraine, by contrast, has adapted a wide range of small aircraft, ranging from four-rotor quadcopters to medium-sized fixed-wing drones, using them to drop bombs and locate artillery targets.
Ukraine still uses advanced military drones provided by its allies for surveillance and attack, but along the front lines, most of its fleet of drones is made up of finished products or hand-assembled in workshops across Ukraine – many inexpensive plastic vehicles adapted to throw grenades or anti-tank ammunition.
It is part of a thriving nook of innovation for the Ukrainian armed forces, which have seized on unmanned warfare to counter Russia’s superiority in artillery and tanks. Makeshift workshops are experimenting with 3D printed materials, and Ukrainian programmers have come up with workarounds for the electronic countermeasures the Russians use to track radio signals. The fixed-wing Punisher, a high-quality Ukrainian-made military drone, can strike from over 30 miles away.
Ukraine has long used combat drones to try to achieve technological superiority as it fought as an underdog against Russian-backed separatists in a war in the country’s east. Before the Russian invasion in February, the Ukrainian military bought Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, the deadliest drones in the country’s arsenal. As a token of gratitude, one Ukrainian woman named her boy Bayraktar.
As part of innovative marketing that also generates some income, the Ukrainian company that makes the Punisher drone allows people to pay about $30 to send a written message about the bombs it drops. The ploy is based on people’s anger at Russia, said Yevgeny Bulatsev, founder of UA Dynamics, which donates drones to the military.
Among the most popular messages, he said, are the names of friends who have been killed, hometowns lost to the occupation, or people’s own names, along with a note “hello from.”
“A lot of people want to express hurt,” he said. “It is very good. It helps people psychologically.”
Since the Russian invasion, the United States and European allies have given Ukraine strike and reconnaissance drones, including the Switchblade, a U.S. munition that hovered over the battlefield until a tank or other target came into view and then swooped down to detonate it.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
In the fields and woodlands of eastern Ukraine, drones have become ubiquitous on the Ukrainian side, outnumbering what soldiers say is Russia’s arsenal of drones. Drones have almost completely replaced reconnaissance patrols and are used daily to drop munitions.
Ukrainians call drones flying back and forth over no man’s land “mosquitoes.” And on a recent hot summer day, a drone strike was the only combat action on a position dug in a grove of oaks and acacias, not counting long-range artillery fire.
“You don’t always find people, but you can hit trenches or equipment,” said Private Mazhulenko, sending a drone to search for a target. The battery allows you to soar for about 10 minutes.
Private Mazhulenko’s controller beeped. Russian electronic countermeasures jammed the signal of the drone. On autopilot, the drone tried to return to the Ukrainian position. Private regained control and again directed him to the Russian positions.
“Come on, come on, Raccoon, drop it,” Private Mazhulenko’s comrades hurried, looking at the screen over their shoulders.
The radio crackled from another Ukrainian position, which heard the buzzing, and a group of Private Mazhulenko answered on the radio so as not to worry – this is “our mosquito”.
A Russian trench came into view. But the signal disappeared again. With a dead battery, he aimed the drone backwards, catching it mid-air with one hand and then pulling the detonator from the grenade. Such flights are repeated several times a day.
“Only with the help of technology can we win,” said Yuriy Bereza, commander of the Dnepr-1 unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, whose soldiers run a small drone bombs workshop at their forward base.
Drones are a bright spot for the Ukrainian army. Russia has an effective Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone used to direct artillery fire at Ukrainian targets, but no effective long-range strike drone like the Bayraktar, a notable shortcoming for a major military power. Russian troops also use consumer drones, but there are fewer of them, Ukrainian soldiers say.
Instead, the Russian military relies on brute force, deploying outdated heavy weapons such as artillery and tanks, and less flexible in adapting consumer technology to the battlefield. Lacking is the flow of small commercial drones, donated by non-governmental groups and even relatives and friends of the soldiers, that have poured into Ukrainian front lines.
Despite the firm hand of Private Mazhulenko, equipping an amateur drone to drop explosives is a nerve-wracking task.
Preparing a grenade for an explosion on a target requires the dismantling of safety devices. The most common type of grenade used by Ukrainian drone operators removes and discards three safety devices, including a small metal plate that prevents the firing pin from accidentally hitting the primer. This is done with hacksaws and pliers in workshops.
There have been accidents, said Taras Cherny, a drone gunsmith based in Kyiv, recalling colleagues who lost fingers while handling grenades. He experimented with various homemade detonators and settled on a nail molded in Play-Doh plasticine, kneaded in the shape of a nose cone. Drawback: The grenade may explode if dropped while in circulation.
“It’s better to do it in a calm atmosphere,” he said of the skill.
The result is a black pipe that looks like a thick cigar. The Ukrainians glue on aerodynamic stabilizers, sometimes 3D printed, to make the grenade fall straight down, improving accuracy. At the front, pilots like Private Mazhulenko are armed with a grenade launcher before each sortie.
The grenade is worn on a commercial accessory designed to drop items such as water balloons or small packages for drone delivery. Drop is activated by pressing a button to turn on the drone’s landing light.
Small changes in tactics, explosive design, flight patterns, and launch and recovery have been improved over the past five months, according to the commander of the Azov unit who operates the drones, nicknamed “Boatswain.”
“There is a boom in experimentation,” he said. Because of the risk of drones flying over their positions at any moment, Russian soldiers “can’t eat and can’t sleep,” he said. Stress leads them to make mistakes.”
One of Kyiv’s large workshops, called Dronarnia, is taking online orders from the military looking for customized drones, some large enough to drop 18-pound bombs. The group is funded by crowdsourced donations. Other workshops raffled off kitchen utensils to raise money.
Ukrainian officials are flaunting their drone advantage. The country’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov, held a presentation in Kyiv last week of what he called an “army of drones,” showing off many donated devices.
It included Fly Eye 3, a state-of-the-art reconnaissance drone donated by a Polish special operations group, and various types of hobby drones donated by people around the world who want to support Ukraine, including children. Everyone will be sent to the front to fight the Russians, Mr. Fedorov said.
The non-governmental group Frontline Care came up with the idea of selling reports of six-pound bombs dropped by the Punisher drone. The website allows customers to pay by credit card and enter a message.
Svetlana, an office manager who did not want to reveal her last name for security reasons, learned about the site from a friend. Clients can donate as much as they want per message, but the minimum is 1,000 hryvnia, or about $25. Svetlana paid with her Visa card to write “For unborn children” on the bomb.
She said she was angry that the war ruined her plans to have children with her husband, who is now a soldier. Russian troops also occupied her hometown in northern Ukraine.
“It’s very personal for me,” she said. “I never thought that I would sponsor weapons. I truly believe that democracy and peace can give us a better life. But now I understand that without weapons we will not be able to defend our country.”
Yurii Shyvala contributed reporting from Pokrovske and Maria Varenikova and Natalia Yermak from Kyiv.