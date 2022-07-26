From treating COVID to cancer, there is a pattern to Danielle Smith’s “alternative” medical thoughts.

It’s not an ideal day for a campaign candidate to release a video that goes out of their way to state that no, you didn’t intend to defame cancer patients and survivors in your video taken a few days ago.

Danielle Smith, who appears to be leading the race to become leader of the United Conservative Party and then Premier of Alberta in October, fell into virtually questionable obscurity in a lengthy campaign video discussion with a naturopath about cancer being preventable and “completely is under your control” until the disease reaches stage 4.

Outrage followed from the NDP (“cruel and wrong,” said Rachel Notley) and rivals from the leadership of the UCP (“irresponsible” – Travis Toews, “hurtful” – Brian Jean), as well as medical practitioners and those who survived cancer or lost favorite to that.

When Smith tried to clarify her comments, she did not respond to them; rather, she reiterated that “the first three stages of cancer are more controllable in terms of how much total care is available to the patient” and insisted that both conventional medicine and naturopathy agree on this point.

We can briefly analyze these comments, but you know what is more preventable? Getting into this sticky situation by injecting alternative or opposing medical arguments into the political debate.

But that’s normal for Smith’s course going back a few years.

She said that? – retrospective

Her Twitter feed was completely under her control in the early days of the COVID pandemic when she used one study and something she read on some blog to declare that “hydroxychloroquine cures 100% of coronavirus patients within six days of treatment.” It will be later proven enough wrong . Her AM radio talk show bosses took action and Smith apologized and deleted the tweet.

Smith later gained more control over her messaging by leaving the Global News radio show. In an online podcast, she also gave prolonged ventilation doctors she reported she was not allowed to run her core program — men who questioned the science behind COVID, including one who called it “greatest deception ever perpetrated.” She also advocate for wider use of ivermectin for the treatment of coronavirus, although it has remained unapproved and will later be discredited as well as exposed .

A patient is being prepared for radiation therapy at a hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Oncologists treat cancer with radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or surgery for different stages of cancer, not just stage 4. (Courtesy of Grand River Hospital)

Her own apparent curiosity for the fringes of established medical science had brought her here long before Smith was in the race for leadership and cultivating a base of the same pandemic rule skeptics and detractors who rebelled against Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s leadership of the UCP.

Now she often speaks of the “vaccine choice movement,” which includes vaccine opponents and those who are reluctant to get vaccinated because of the prescriptions. She invited to the rally in Calgary as her special guest Theo Fleury conspiracy former hockey player told her The crowd’s trauma from his sexual assault was akin to the trauma of government pandemic regulations.

Smith’s supporters welcomed Fleury’s message and hers.

These positions are at odds with Alberta’s mainstream thinking and experience, as is its “sovereignty law” proposal to stop applying any federal laws in that province that the government, led by Prime Minister Smith, deems to be contrary to Alberta’s jurisdiction.

But Smith doesn’t need most Albertans to agree with her agenda. She just needs a select number of tens of thousands to become members of the UCP by August 12 and vote for her.

The whole reason she started to talk full hour in a video with a naturopath (including that cancer is “controllable”) was in support of her campaign promise to give every Albertan a $300 health care bill.

Much like the extra health benefit packages some employers offer, residents can spend it on areas not covered by the state system, such as eye care, dental care, massage therapy, and (in some plans) naturopathy, an area many traditional medical experts say. what suffers from lack of evidence as well as pseudoscience .

Former radio host’s podcast-style interview with Calgary naturopath Christine Perkins pretty much advertises and complements her field. Smith even muses at one point about what the government of Alberta needs, along with a chief health officer such as Dr. Dina Hinshaw, head of integrative medicine and head of functional medicine, two “alternative” areas of conventional medicine.

Naturopathy has served to suggest dubious alternatives for people who question conventional healthcare and the science of COVID. Perkins tells Smith that her naturopathic regulatory college won’t let her discuss COVID issues, which the politician says “worries” her.

Sometimes backlash follows political comments taken out of context. This does not seem to be the case here.

After twenty minutes of conversation, Perkins says that naturopaths are better than regular doctors at prevention, and doctors who preach healthy eating, smoking cessation, and sunscreen (as well as vaccines and face masks) are likely to object. Without specifically discussing the stages of cancer, the naturopath says he recognizes the need for chemotherapy or surgery for patients with advanced cancer, but wonders what happened in the body that allowed this tumor to form and whether prevention was possible.

To which Smith says: “If you come and get stage 4 cancer, and there is radiation therapy, surgery and chemotherapy, this is an incredibly expensive intervention – not only for the system, but also expensive in terms of the losses that it causes to the body. I think about everything that was built before you got to stage 4 and that diagnosis, it’s completely up to you and you can do something about it that’s different.” Perkins replies, “Of course.”

In a video that Smith tweeted four days later, she attributes the backlash almost exclusively to the NDP, and also credits a statement made by her naturopathic interlocutor:

Daniel Smith posts a video on July 25 to explain earlier remarks that early stage cancer is “totally under your control” for a patient. (Twitter/@daniellesmithAB)

“For more than an hour I listened to Dr. Perkins in her medical opinion, and she is absolutely right. The first three stages of cancer are more manageable in terms of how much complete care is available to the patient. But once you get to the fourth stage, this is when the patient is less in control of himself and only conventional medicine, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and other complex treatments are available as a course of treatment. Naturopaths and Western medicine agree on this, and of course everyone knows that this is true, with the exception, apparently, of the NDP.”

Western medicine responds

The comments sparked bewilderment and fury from cancer experts. There is consensus on the fact that some cancers are associated with behaviors such as smoking, diet, and environmental exposure, but the link is not always direct, and many cancers do not have clear underlying causes.

The stage of a cancer refers to its spread in the body. Recommended or required treatment may vary depending on the type of cancer, not the stage, says Dr. Christina Kim, medical oncologist at the Manitoba Cancer Care Center and assistant professor at the University of Manitoba.

“We use radiation therapy, chemotherapy, surgery, or any combination of these early in the disease, and we can also use them in stage 4,” says Kim. “It’s a mistake to think that early-stage cancer can be cured without these things.”

To Kim, Smith’s repeated remarks about patient control sounded awfully like blaming the patient.

“If you were to talk to any patient who had cancer, I’m sure they would tell you that a cancer diagnosis is not something he can control.”

In case you need it, Daniella Smith is not a doctor. She is a former leader of the political opposition, a business group advocate, and a former radio host who has spoken to many doctors, ranging from those who touted life-saving conventional medicine to those who despised it.

Now she is running to lead Alberta’s ruling party to become prime minister, and to give more legitimacy to alternative health ideas, including her own, and those who promote them. It should excite some, horrify others, and potentially change the way 4.4 million Albertans live, get sick and die.