From Tower of Terror to Brutalist Icon: London Landmark Enduring

Today, at 50 years old, Trellick is regarded as an icon of brutalist architecture with a striking design that connects a slender service tower with laundries, elevator shafts and a garbage chute to the main unit on every third floor with “skybridges”.

The structure allows the duplex apartments to be larger, maximizing living space and reducing noise levels in what was to become a “vertical village”. The 217 apartments are connected to each other with Escher precision, which means, according to Ms. Hexel, that “my upstairs neighbor is actually two floors above me.”

In 1998, Trellick was granted listed building status by the government, guaranteeing the tower’s preservation. “Trellick’s sinister reputation has always been exaggerated,” Ms. Hexel said, noting that “it was fashionable to give her bad reviews.”

Five years ago, local authorities demolished the Trellick Nursing Home, which was not subject to the same conservation order, claiming it lacked proper toilets.

This decision greatly upset the residents, who noted that Goldfinger was inspired by the famous Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier to create a building that meets the needs of all life.

“It was beautifully designed and people loved it,” Mr. Benton said. “Think about it: when you get old, do you want to move six miles away where no one can visit you? Or would you like to be around the people you love?”