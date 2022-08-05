New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Celebrities don’t play heroes only on screen.

from Tom Cruise to Clint EastwoodMany Hollywood superstars have become real-life heroes, stepping in and taking action when they are needed.

“Slumdog Millionaire” actor Dev Patel recently made headlines when he tried to stop a stabbing at a gas station in Australia.

A couple got into an argument, which resulted in the woman stabbing the man in the chest, despite Patel’s attempts to defuse the situation. The actor stayed with the man until authorities arrived.

According to 7NEWS, the woman was arrested and the man was taken to the hospital for aggravated assault.

“Dev acted in his natural instincts to escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s spokesperson told 7NEWS. “The group were thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on-site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Here are some other celebrities who became heroes in real life:

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise It has saved many lives many times.

The “Top Gun” actor saved five people in 1996 when a boat caught fire. Cruise jumped into action while vacationing in Capri, Italy with then-wife Nicole Kidman.

Cruise was just “doing what any good person would do,” his rep explained to People magazine at the time. “If I’m ever in trouble, I hope Tom Cruise is around.”

That same year, Cruz saw a woman hit by a car. The actor received a 911 call and followed the woman to the hospital. She suffered a broken leg and damaged ribs. Cruz paid for her hospital bills after learning she had no insurance.

The “Mission: Impossible” actor is credited with saving the lives of young fans who were crushed at the premiere and reportedly stopped two men from being mugged.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is credited with saving the life of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s mother while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands in 2011.

According to reports, Winslet and 20 other guests were awoken by a fire inside the house at 4am. The “Titanic” star pulled Branson’s mother, who was 90 at the time, to safety.

“My mum is 90 and can walk, but it’s more about speeding up the process than anything else. She was great though. She swept her up in her arms and got them out of the house as fast as she could,” Branson told the Telegraph at the time.

“Talking to her, she said it’s like being on a movie set where you’re waiting for the words ‘cut,’ but they’re not coming. So, it’s very surreal to be in her real-life situation. .”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet’s “Titanic” costar Leonardo DiCaprio arrives to help a man who fell off a cruise ship in 2020. DiCaprio was vacationing near St. Barts when he learned that a cruise ship was looking for a passenger.

DiCaprio and his fellow passengers, including girlfriend Camila Morone, joined the effort. E! News.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski helped save a woman’s life while living in Costa Rica. “The Office” star jumped into action after the woman was swept away by a “mad riptide.”

“One of the places I went to was Manuel Antonio, an amazing beach that I didn’t realize had a crazy riptide,” the actor recalled in a March 2018 interview with Playboy. “When I was swimming there — this is my story. ‘Told no one — this Costa Rican girl and an American guy were swimming next to me, and we were knee deep, and I went underwater for a second, and when I came back, he was screaming at the top of his lungs. . Literally, in three seconds, the girl was swept 150 yards.”

“At that moment, I didn’t ask anyone. There was no one to help me. I just went out and tried to save her,” he recalled. “And then, of course, when I got there, I was in crosscurrent with her. It was one of those ‘Oh, my God, you just made one poor choice and it could cost you your life’ moments.”

Surfers eventually helped the two to safety.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Rescued more than one stranded hiker with his helicopter.

The “Indiana Jones” star helped Sarah George while she was hiking up 11,106-foot Table Mountain in 2000. George’s fellow hikers carried her to the flat ground and Ford arrived in his Bell 407.

“He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat,” George said, according to ABC News. “He’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

“I can’t believe I’m in Harrison Ford’s helicopter,” she added.

Ford came to the rescue of a 13-year-old Boy Scout the following year who was stranded in the woods near Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park.

“The kids asked him if he got an autograph and he said, ‘No, but I got a hug and a handshake, and that’s better than an autograph,'” the boy’s mother told The Associated Press.

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence helped a collapsed woman outside the “Hunger Games” star’s California home. According to reports, the actress waited with a “young woman” until help arrived.

“A 911 call came in at 6:41 p.m. Monday. Jennifer Lawrence and several other residents had been drinking and assisted a juvenile female outside the apartment building,” Sgt. Richard Lewis of the Santa Monica Police Department told US Weekly at the time.

“Miss Lawrence and others waited by the woman’s side until the police and paramedics arrived. It was not serious, and the woman will be fine.”

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling once saved the life of a British journalist who nearly stepped into traffic.

“I don’t remember looking the right way,” Larry Penny later wrote of the incident. “I was stopped from being hit by a car while an actor was traveling. I said, ‘Thank you.’ And it was. Actor Ryan Gosling.”

Clint Eastwood

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am CEO Steve John credits Clint Eastwood with saving his life.

John was eating his appetite when he started to choke. Eastwood used the Heimlich maneuver on CEO and “Saved [his] Life.”

“I was drinking water and eating this little appetizer, threw in a piece of cheese, and it didn’t work,” John recalled to ESPN. “I was looking at him and couldn’t breathe. He recognized it right away and saved my life.”

“I can’t believe I’m 202 pounds, he threw me in the air three times,” John told Carmel Pine Cone.

T.I

Rapper TI spoke about a young man’s suicide in 2010. As the man contemplated jumping from the 22-story Colony Square building in Atlanta, TI “came out of nowhere,” police said at the time.

The man was taken to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“I’ve been working so hard, it’s hard to take credit for this,” the rapper told US Weekly. “God did all the work. I just showed up. So I can’t say it’s the most heroic thing I’ve ever done. It’s probably one of the most spiritual moments I’ve ever had.”

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx A 2016 crash near the actor’s Los Angeles-area home saved the life of a man whose car caught fire.

The man crashed into a “drainage ditch,” flipping the car several times before bursting into flames. Foxx jumped into action and pulled the man from the vehicle, where he was stuck.

“I’m not a hero,” Fox told reporters at the time, “but something had to be done.”

The driver was later “arrested for driving under the influence,” according to authorities.