From teen love and vampires to dystopian drama, the young adult genre continues to evolve.

Whether it’s vampires, superheroes, or old school, youth TV shows can make a big impact on their viewers.

Shows how riverdale There are special podcasts Shadow hunters inspired by tattoos, and degrassi spawned several spin-off series since the original, Children of Rue Degrassi first debuted in 1979.

Erin Nunoda, a graduate student at the University of Toronto’s Film Institute, says that while the “young adult” (YA) genre was commonly used to refer to big franchises that emerged in the 2000s or late 90s, such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians or Sabrina the Teenage Witchthe term is used as a selling point.

“Generally speaking, it’s a marketing category that has some sort of implied age limit,” she said.

“But I think that especially in the last 10, 15, 20 years, there are a lot of people who [consume YA] who are not necessarily teenagers. So that distinction also starts to break down.”

WATCH | Topline trailer:

Topline trailer: A reclusive young singer-songwriter is discovered online and invited to join a mysterious, tense musical team that creates hits for superstars.

Romeo Candido, creator of the CBC show Gem Top linesaid he sees YA as the intersection where childhood and adulthood meet and how people deal with it.

Top line follows 16-year-old singer-songwriter Tala, who has an alter ego named Illisha. When one of Illisha’s songs goes viral, Talu is invited to join the world famous production team.

Candido says there is a good reason why he made the show for this age group.

“The stories from when I was 10 to 17 years old have stuck with me to this day,” he said.

“As a person, when you leave childhood and enter adulthood… that’s the middle ground where you start to form your own opinion, you start to form your own identity, you start to form your world view, your taste and what you want to control. in your life.”

I have come a long way

Nunoda says YA content crystallized after World War II. Middle-class families began to have more disposable income, she said, giving their children purchasing power and creating an industry specifically for them. This spawned magazines like Seventeen or comics like Archie.

Nunoda says that as television has evolved through several golden ages of television, we are now seeing more romantic storylines spanning multiple seasons.

For example, the Canadian TV series. Children of Rue Degrassi debuted in 1979 and eventually in the 90s viewers saw teen dramas like Beverly Hills 90210, Saved by the bell as well as Blossom.

WATCH | From the archives of the CBC meets The Kids of Degrassi Street:

Meet the Children of Degrassi Street The CBC visits the garages and lanes of East Toronto in 1985 to see the show in action.

According to Nunoda, traditionally youth TV shows have been specifically related to family life.

According to Nunoda, young women have become prime consumers of early teen content, often because their parents have encouraged them to stay at home for their own safety and do household chores.. This created a “bedroom culture,” a term coined by a sociologist. Angela McRobbiewhich essentially meant that teenage girls experienced the world by consuming media in their bedrooms.

Erin Nunoda’s research includes queer media, Asian American studies, and sexuality histories. (Erin Nunoda)

But today, according to Nunoda, YA takes many forms, from family and high school comedies to scandalous dramas and poignant dystopias.

“[It has] branched out over the years in different directions,” she said.

Popular youth shows today such as In the summer when I became beautiful, sex education as well as strange things, awaken different genres, exploring growing up.

No matter how different the setting, the relationship between the characters and the search for oneself are at the center of all these stories.

Making YA work in 2022

For some showrunners, this era has become a classic. David Turco, creator of the new series fakes, describes YA as a “fun pressure cooker” as everything in high school is often life or death.

“When you go to prom at this age or get rejected by your love, it feels as serious and life-and-death as a zombie biting you,” he told CBC News. “YA is a fun playground for bringing all these things together.”

fakes, presented by Netflix and CBC Gem, coming out this fall. The show is about two best friends who accidentally create a huge empire of fake identities.

Inspiration from YA’s earlier work can be seen throughout. fakes, from Club Breakfast as well as Book store to Pretty little Liars. Canadian actress Jennifer Tong she said directed Gossip Blair Waldorf as Becky fakes, calling it a “dream role”.

WATCH | The cast of Fakes discusses the YA genre:

The cast of Fakes discusses the YA genre The stars of the upcoming CBC Gem/Netflix co-production, Fakes, discuss the universal growing up experience and the ongoing evolution of teen television.

The character Tong is a spoiled popular girl who has a soft spot for her quiet best friend Zoe, played by Canadian actress Emilia Baranak.

Both actors said they feel close to the show in different ways. Tong said she was delighted that Vancouver viewers would recognize her hometown in the background, while Baranak said she felt an “instant connection” to her character.

Then comes the show’s wild card, Trist, played by veteran youngster Richard Harmon, who spent eight years on the CW’s dystopian show. 100.

Richard Harmon as Trist on the upcoming show Fakes. Harmon plays the role of the “joker”. (David Astorga/CBC/Netflix)

“Some of us are still growing. Some of us have already grown up. But everyone was once a teenager,” Turco said.

Candido said he thinks people find kinship with young people’s stories because they often talk about outsiders and finding their place in the world. As a young Filipino-Canadian, Candido said that he “would grab onto anything that even remotely resembled [his] cultural experience or was reminiscent of what [he] looks like.”

Where is UA going?

As for the future of YA television, predictions are mixed.

Turco said he didn’t see his popularity going anywhere. Although the world is changing, high school will always be a significant and influential part of people’s lives, he said.

“What I do see is that some of the barriers are breaking down in terms of who is watching it, that it may not be limited to just people who are teenagers, I think you can see that older audiences are also tuning in to something because it’s a higher production value or a greater reach.”

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp (left to right) attend the world premiere of the third season of Stranger Things. The show is an example of the YA genre which is popular among all ages. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images/Netflix)

As an actor, Harmon has said that he thinks YA will constantly change, as he has seen it from the beginning of his career until now. “There’s always more shows to make, there’s more to do […] why not make stories for young, smart people?”

But Candido remains unsure, adding that the show for young people could also change in terms of length or medium.

“I hope this doesn’t become irrelevant for the younger generation who have access to everything,” he said. “I just hope YA continues to be a way to give young people roadmaps to navigate their own emotions and potentially navigate the world.”