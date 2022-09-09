New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II never had to drive a day in her life, but she did what she could.

As a princess, the late monarch’s love of motoring began when she volunteered to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War 2 at the age of 19, training to become a mechanic and driver.

She is the first female member of the royal family to serve full-time in the armed forces, spending a full day at a military facility before returning to Windsor Castle at night.

Her studies included mechanics theory, map reading, and learned how to operate and drive heavy trucks, according to the Imperial War Museum.

The British press nicknamed her the “Princess Auto Mechanic” and she was often photographed servicing and driving military vehicles.

Even after becoming queen, she never completely relinquished the driver’s seat.

She is often seen troubling family and friends on the seven miles between Windsor and Ascot Racecourse for the annual Royal Ascot event.

Her car collection is mostly British and includes vehicles from many domestic brands including Daimler and Vauxhall.

Several leading automakers have expressed their condolences after her death on Thursday. Including Jaguar Land RoverIt made some of her favorite vehicles.

“The death of Her Majesty The Queen has deeply saddened everyone at Jaguar Land Rover and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time,” the company wrote.

As well as her trips to the races, Elizabeth regularly takes her Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers for a ride around the royal estates with her corgis and Labradors.

Many vehicles are also fitted with custom hood ornaments made by Louis Lejeune designed to look like dogs.

The National World War 2 Museum reported that she would find and repair defective engines well into her 90s.

Elizabeth last drove to Royal Ascot in 2021 and was photographed behind the wheel Jaguar X-Type Wagon at Windsor in November, but was driven to the races this year.

The motorized vehicle that will carry her coffin at her funeral has not yet been revealed, but her mother was driven through Windsor in a 2002 Jaguar built by Wilcox Limousins.

Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, Land Rover helped create its own hearse based on the Defender.



he once asked Elizabeth “Stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor” and got his wish.

FOX News’ Ken Martin contributed to this report.