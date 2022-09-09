closer
Queen Elizabeth was honored with a 96-gun salute

Queen Elizabeth II was honored with a royal gun salute on Friday after her death at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II never had to drive a day in her life, but she did what she could.

As a princess, the late monarch’s love of motoring began when she volunteered to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War 2 at the age of 19, training to become a mechanic and driver.

She is the first female member of the royal family to serve full-time in the armed forces, spending a full day at a military facility before returning to Windsor Castle at night.

Her studies included mechanics theory, map reading, and learned how to operate and drive heavy trucks, according to the Imperial War Museum.

Queen Elizabeth II remembers King Charles III ascension to the British throne

Elizabeth learned to repair and drive trucks at the Auxiliary Territorial Service and continued to drive well into her 90s.

(Bryn Colton and Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images)

The British press nicknamed her the “Princess Auto Mechanic” and she was often photographed servicing and driving military vehicles.

Then-Princess Elizabeth studied mechanics theory and map reading in the armed forces.

(Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Even after becoming queen, she never completely relinquished the driver’s seat.

She is often seen troubling family and friends on the seven miles between Windsor and Ascot Racecourse for the annual Royal Ascot event.

Queen Elizabeth II drives her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne to the 1957 Royal Ascot in a Daimler Conquest.

(Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her car collection is mostly British and includes vehicles from many domestic brands including Daimler and Vauxhall.

Several leading automakers have expressed their condolences after her death on Thursday. Including Jaguar Land RoverIt made some of her favorite vehicles.

Princess Diana’s custom Ford Escort has sold at auction for more than $850,000

“The death of Her Majesty The Queen has deeply saddened everyone at Jaguar Land Rover and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time,” the company wrote.

Many of Elizabeth's vehicles were fitted with custom hood ornaments in the shape of dogs.

(Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)

As well as her trips to the races, Elizabeth regularly takes her Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers for a ride around the royal estates with her corgis and Labradors.

This Daimler bears badges for RE (Regina Elizabeth) and The Automobile Association.

(Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Many vehicles are also fitted with custom hood ornaments made by Louis Lejeune designed to look like dogs.

The National World War 2 Museum reported that she would find and repair defective engines well into her 90s.

Elizabeth took her Range Rover to Royal Ascot in 2021.

(Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Elizabeth last drove to Royal Ascot in 2021 and was photographed behind the wheel Jaguar X-Type Wagon at Windsor in November, but was driven to the races this year.

In 2002 the Queen Mother's coffin was carried in a Jaguar hearse.

(Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

The motorized vehicle that will carry her coffin at her funeral has not yet been revealed, but her mother was driven through Windsor in a 2002 Jaguar built by Wilcox Limousins.

Prince Philip helped design this Land Rover hearse.

(Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, Land Rover helped create its own hearse based on the Defender.

Elizabeth achieved the rank of junior commander, equivalent to captain, during her World War 2 service.

(Keystone/Getty Images)

he once asked Elizabeth “Stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor” and got his wish.

