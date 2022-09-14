New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many American children today participate in multiple team sports. Yet not only are they navigating packed daily schedules, they’re also dealing with high stress levels.

Although participation in team sports is linked to better mental health in children, parents should be careful not to be critical or overly involved in their children’s sporting experience, according to research published last year from the University of Italy in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

“Our findings suggest that high parental involvement puts pressure on children who prefer appreciative and understanding parental participation,” the study suggests.

The biggest mistakes parents make when their kids play team sports

“A balance between [supportive] Parents need to be involved without too much pressure,” it said.

Jason Sachs, president of the Positive Coaching Alliance in San Francisco, says this pressure on kids can be partly blamed on today’s “win-at-all-costs” culture.

“The most important thing about sports is the outcome, not the experience,” he told Fox News Digital in a recent phone interview.

The kids are now forced to think, he said: “Are we number one? Who is the best player? How am I fighting with the guy next to me? What does this mean for my future in sports?”

As kids prepare to go back to school, doctors reveal that bulky backpacks have to go

“If you’re in elementary school, the goal is to make the varsity team when you get to high school. And when a kid is in high school, it’s ‘I want that college scholarship,'” Sacks said.

He added, “Parents need a lot more education about both the time and money they invest in youth sports and the odds that their child is actually going to get those college scholarships.”

Parents should ask: ‘Whose experience is this – my child’s or mine?’

A 24-year-old former high school athlete from New Hampshire says that a kid struggling during a game “already knows he’s not doing well — he doesn’t need the “crushing pressure” of a dad yelling from the stands to “come on. Go on, fight for it!’ ‘

The athlete continued, “I think it’s funny and ironic that parents are always saying ‘relieve the stress’ and are constantly worrying about our mental health – but those same parents have no problem completely losing it on their kids during the game.”

The young athlete said, “My parents were never like that. Win or lose, I knew I had support, and they loved me and were proud of me.”

Sacks says parents need to examine their motives and their policies when they involve themselves in a child’s play performance.

Mother of 12, pregnant for 16 consecutive years, shares powerful message of faith: ‘Children are a blessing’

“As parents, we always have to ask, ‘Is this really what my child wants? How much is the pressure from the child versus the pressure from me as a parent?’

Parents should ask: ‘Are we giving our children opportunities to socialize with other children?’

Sacks offers some theories about why kids today are under so much performance pressure.

“It could be a combination of parents having access to more things like private coaches – and also seeing what other people are doing [on social media] Or the fear of missing out, he says, ‘keeping up with the Joneses’.

“Also, most parents want to make sure their child has access to the best opportunities.”

Sacks compared it to the previous period.

“Thirty or 40 years ago, we were a little more disconnected from others. We were focused on what our own family was doing,” he said.

“Today,” he continued, “if a kid doesn’t play two sports in a season or 70 games in a summer, then [the child is] Falling behind.”

A lot of kids today say, “You know what? I’m good. I’m done.”

The growth and commercialization of youth sports today means “they always have another chance to play,” Sacks said.

Another important question parents should ask themselves is, “Are we giving? [our kids] Is there an opportunity to be social with their friends?”

A classic children’s book quiz! How well do you know the original story of these books?

Many kids under the age of 13 — after experiencing the mental and physical demands of their sports and the pressure of parents — say, “‘You know what? I’m good. I’m done,'” Sacks notes.

A parent’s past experience “sometimes dictates what kind of experience a child has, positively or negatively,” he says.

Parents should encourage “effort-based goals” rather than “results-based goals,” Sacks points out.

“Winning is important. We join teams to compete hard and win,” Sacks said.

“But a kid says, ‘I can’t wait [to play] Because I’m on the same team as my friends and it’s going to be a fun season’ — it’s different from, ‘I hope we win the championship.

Parents need to remember that children need downtime

“Kids really need downtime,” says Dr. Joan Broder, Ph.D., a psychologist in the Philadelphia area.

“A lot of kids are really overscheduled — there’s a bad trend today where kids are signing up for multiple activities,” she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview about the actions of families and parents.

There are “great lessons and values ​​to be learned” from playing on a team, Broder said, including “group dynamics, learning to care and managing stress.”

“If you have a highly skilled, talented athlete who is passionate about a sport, maybe that kid needs that competitive environment,” she said.

“Just remember,” she added, “kids don’t have time to just roll around in mud and climb trees.”

4 Tips for Raising Confident Kids: Parenting Experts

Broder offers an examination of parents’ words and actions when it comes to their children.

“One important thing we’ve taken away from the COVID pandemic is that we respect our self-care,” she said. “We’re taking a few minutes to put our feet up and read or do yoga every day.”

Children need and deserve the same, she said. They “must play with friends and have downtime every day.”

“It’s important to work together as a family,” she added. “You can’t get this time back.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

She also says that when a child has to choose a sport to spend more downtime and more time with friends — that has its own valuable lessons.

“Life is about hard choices,” she says. “Children learn by choosing what sports or sports mean the most to them.”