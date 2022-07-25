From Flight Attendant to Funeral Planner: New Beginnings in the Age of Covid

Ms Wong returned in April as Hong Kong faced its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. Hospitals were overwhelmed and thousands of elderly people died from Covid-19. She immediately plunged into work. When relatives were unable to attend the funeral in person after testing positive for Covid, she organized live broadcasts and spoke about the rituals.

There are days when she wants to fly again. But she says she has found more far-reaching satisfaction in helping struggling families cope with loss.

“The impact of Covid forced us to face the truth,” she said. “We have to adapt.”

Covid Purifier

While the pandemic has all but brought the aviation industry to a halt, Mandi Chung’s day-to-day work as a security guard at an aircraft manufacturing firm has not been affected. But in March, he quit to become a janitor at a quarantine facility for Covid patients.

According to him, it was a chance to earn “quick money” as he saved up money to emigrate to the UK. Cleaning work six days a week brought in about $3,000 a month, about $1,000 more than his job in security.

Updated July 22, 2022 6:42 pm ET

At the height of the Covid outbreak this year, Hong Kong’s hospitals and quarantine centers were facing a large influx of patients. Mr. Cheng’s quarantine camp near Qing Yi Port, which has nearly 4,000 beds, was one of eight hastily constructed facilities. The experience was more painful than he expected.