From Flight Attendant to Funeral Planner: New Beginnings in the Age of Covid

HONG KONG. Before becoming a funeral director, Connie Wong worked as a flight attendant for a Hong Kong airline. According to her, the sudden end of a career she had cherished for six years brought her grief.
It was one of many such losses experienced by the inhabitants of Chinese territory. Hong Kong’s economy began to deteriorate in 2019 when a proposed extradition law sparked months of violent street clashes between protesters and police. Then, during the coronavirus pandemic, tight and ever-changing restrictions, closely tied to the mainland’s “zero Covid” policy, turned entire industries upside down. Many businesses were forced to close, thousands of people left the city, and some of those left had to reinvent themselves.
When Cathay Dragon, a division of Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific, closed in 2020 due to a travel halt, Ms Wong was among the thousands who lost her job. Accustomed to working with red eyes, she couldn’t sleep at night.
“Some people have lost family members. Some emigrated. Others have lost their health — and not just the health of the body, but also the mental health,” she said recently. “It’s not just the people of Hong Kong who are experiencing this, but the whole world. It’s hard to come to terms with this. I lost my job. But life will always offer alternatives.”
Grieving Guide
At Cathay Dragon, Ms. Wong, 35, often asked to be assigned to flights to Kathmandu, Nepal, so she could volunteer there at an orphanage and animal shelter. The pursuit of something like this led her last summer to apply for Forget Thee Not, a Hong Kong non-profit that tries to make decent funerals affordable for families in need.
Several times a week she meets with families in a spacious room decorated with flowers. As she helps them plan the ceremonies, she offers to write memoir notes to leave on or inside the coffin to express gratitude or let go of grudges as they say goodbye. For the funeral of a 4-year-old, Ms. Wong decorated the seats with cutouts from the girl’s favorite cartoon characters.
In some respects, Ms. Wong’s previous work experience was useful, she said. As she once found ways to reassure passengers facing a delayed flight, now she found workarounds for people who are in much greater need.
Adjustment was not easy. After the first few funerals, images of grieving families ran through her mind at night. She could barely eat from the stress, and her hair began to fall out. In November, she took a sick leave that lasted several months. Her superiors asked her to consider whether the job was right for her.
Ms Wong returned in April as Hong Kong faced its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. Hospitals were overwhelmed and thousands of elderly people died from Covid-19. She immediately plunged into work. When relatives were unable to attend the funeral in person after testing positive for Covid, she organized live broadcasts and spoke about the rituals.
There are days when she wants to fly again. But she says she has found more far-reaching satisfaction in helping struggling families cope with loss.
“The impact of Covid forced us to face the truth,” she said. “We have to adapt.”
Covid Purifier
While the pandemic has all but brought the aviation industry to a halt, Mandi Chung’s day-to-day work as a security guard at an aircraft manufacturing firm has not been affected. But in March, he quit to become a janitor at a quarantine facility for Covid patients.
According to him, it was a chance to earn “quick money” as he saved up money to emigrate to the UK. Cleaning work six days a week brought in about $3,000 a month, about $1,000 more than his job in security.
At the height of the Covid outbreak this year, Hong Kong’s hospitals and quarantine centers were facing a large influx of patients. Mr. Cheng’s quarantine camp near Qing Yi Port, which has nearly 4,000 beds, was one of eight hastily constructed facilities. The experience was more painful than he expected.
Mr. Cheng, 35, was not allowed to drink water or use the toilet while wearing personal protective equipment. He cleaned toilets and used rapid tests every day for fear of bringing the virus home. His mother only let him in after he had disinfected his entire body at the door. (As infections stabilized and pandemic fatigue set in, she didn’t care, he said.)
“Resources were really scarce — the distribution of labor was unequal,” he said. “I was filled with resentment during work. I kept telling myself it would only be for a few months.”
In the meantime, he continued to take on additional work. In May, he worked six-hour shifts at a coffee shop next door after working overnight in a quarantine facility.
Mr. Cheng intended to work at the quarantine center for five months, but it closed in June as the number of “VIPs,” his team leader told him, had dwindled. He plans to work full-time at a coffee shop until he leaves Hong Kong.
Prior to the pandemic, Mr. Cheng ran an overnight coffee business called NightOwl, but was difficult to sustain financially due to food restrictions due to Covid. He hopes to open a similar business one day after emigrating. But he is also curious about new experiences.
“Eventually, I will explore a new world,” he said.
Guardian for all ages
Connie Cheung, 57, has reached the top rung of her career as a maintenance manager for Cathay Dragon aircraft. Ms Cheung, who is not related to Mandi Cheung, joined what was then Dragonair over three decades ago as a flight attendant. She recently renewed her contract after reaching 55, the retirement age for flight attendants.
She looked after her grandson and daughter-in-law when the airline closed in 2020. She decided to take a series of public courses in postpartum care, learn how to massage her breasts and cook hearty herbal soups. She began training as a pui yuet, or babysitter, for babies and a babysitter for new mothers, and in 2021 she began her second career.
“Now I’m a beginner again,” said Ms. Chung.
She and her friend, Wing Lam, 48, another in-flight service manager turned postpartum nanny, exchange tips on how to deal with germophobic mothers and grumbling grandparents. They joke about how their sleek suitcases have been replaced with metal carts they haul from the subways to wet markets to buy groceries for the meals they prepare for their customers.
When she lost her job with the airline, Ms. Cheng was earning approximately $4,500 a month, plus benefits such as medical care. Now she earns about $3,300 a month. Ms Lam, for her part, misses the thrill of managing an aircraft crew despite the stress and uncertainty that comes with every flight.
In May, Cathay Pacific sent out recruitment letters to thousands of laid-off employees asking them to reapply for entry-level positions.
Ms Lam hopes the airline will re-hire senior staff. But in the meantime, she plans to use her in-flight management experience as a nanny agent, matching guardians to her parents. She began training newcomers to the industry, including former flight attendants.
Miss Chung sticks to the course. Her calendar has grown as clients have recommended her to other moms-to-be. While the work is unstable – one month there will be no applications, the next – a few – she hopes that this will soon pay for the family vacation.
She said she could imagine herself taking care of children for the next 10 years: “I have found my new direction in life.”