Rihanna is a huge success in the music industry and recently took over the business world with her two companies: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. Rihanna owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury retailer LVMH. Launched in 2017, her beauty line includes makeup products in a wide range of colors and all kinds of formulas for all skin tones.

In 2018, the singer launched another successful business, this time related to fashion. Savage x Fenty is Rihanna’s underwear line. The store lives online but also has physical locations opening in the United States. So far, five locations have opened in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Culver City, California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Arlington, Virginia. According to the Savage X Fenty website, stores will also open in Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Detroit, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri and Newark, Delaware. Forbes The company reported a valuation of $1 billion in February 2021.

Is Rihanna a billionaire?

Rihanna is a billionaire, but not necessarily from her music. Rihanna has become a very popular musician and has released tons of hit songs, most of her net worth comes from her two companies. Rihanna has a net worth $1.4 billion according to Forbes, making her the richest female musician and the youngest self-made female billionaire. Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty and Savage X owns 30% of Fenty. Forbes reports that Fenty Beauty generated over $550 million in revenue in 2020 and Savage X Fenty was valued at $1 billion in February 2021.

Is Rihanna married?

Rihanna is currently not married but is dating Long time friend A$AP Rocky. But when A$AP got married in Rocky’s music video for his song “DMB” in May 2022, the couple sparked marriage rumors. In January 2022, the two announced they were expecting a baby together and welcomed their first child in May 2022. .

The pair have been friends for a long time and have collaborated on several projects since 2013 and attended events together. In May 2021, he referred to her as “my lady” and “the love of my life” in a GQ article, which was confirmed. Suspicious relationship.

In the past, Rihanna has dated Chris Brown, Matt Kemp, Karim Benzema, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Scott, Drake and Hassan Jameel.

What are Rihanna’s most popular songs?

Rihanna released her debut single in 2005 titled “Pan De Replay”. Since then, Rihanna has released major hits such as “Umbrella,” “SOS,” “Work,” “Stay,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” “You Love Lies,” “Only Girl,” “What’s My Name,” “Diamonds, ” “FourFive Seconds” and “We Found Love.” She has collaborated with many artists over the years, including Drake, Future, Jay-Z, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Kanye West.

Rihanna has been nominated for 33 Grammy Awards and won nine. She won her first Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song “Umbrella” in 2007. Rihanna’s most recent album, “Anti,” came out in 2016.

In addition to her music, Rihanna has also done quite a bit of acting in her career. She was in the 2012 film “Battleship” and provided the lead voice in the 2015 animated film “Home”. She was also in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and “Ocean’s Eight”.