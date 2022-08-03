From Antonio Gates Jr. to Joey Porter Jr.: 18 Sons of Ex-NFL Stars in College Football

Last year, we were able to see the children Patrick Surtain, Joe Horn And Asante Samuel get Drafted in the NFL.

Yes, it made some of us feel old.

Now, along with the 2022 college football season, there are a handful of ex-NFL players who have kids who are either starting their first season of college football or returning to college programs — some of whom end up in League One. the day It started when we heard Antonio Gates‘ The kid left for Michigan State and started looking around and there were a lot of ex-NFLer sons here!

While not an exhaustive list, let’s take a look at some of the notable names who have famous fathers in college football this season:

1. Freshman WR Antonio Gates Jr. – Michigan State

Yep, you guessed it: Gates’ son, who left for the Spartans as a wideout. I can’t imagine who he learned to catch footballs from.

2. Freshman RB Eden James – Howard

Running with the last name James? Yes, he’s the son of a former Colts star Edgerin James.

3. Freshman QB Cole Pennington – Marshall

It’s a no-brainer – Pennington committed to the Thundering Herd? It was the son of a Marshall alum Chad Pennington.

4. Freshman S Christian Driver – Penn State

This is neat: to SI.comJames Franklin Coach Donald Driver With the Green Bay Packers in 2005 … and now coaches his son.

5. Freshman QB Owen McCown – Colorado

Former NFL QB Josh McCown – He played for nine different pro teams – Has a son who goes to the Buffaloes.

6. Freshman TE Mason Taylor – LSU

son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor The ball is on the offensive side and Brian Kelly joins the team.

7. Freshman CB Christian Harrison – Tennessee

Former New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers safety Rodney HarrisonThe child of now vol.

8. RS Freshman QB Clay Millen – Colorado State

Before playing for some NFL teams, the quarterback Hugh Millen There is Slinging it for Washington. But his son was in the Mountain West with the Rams.

9. RS Freshman C Drew Kendall – Boston College

Following his father, Pete KendallAnd playing for the Golden Eagles, Drew could be a big help for Boston College, now in his second year with the program.

10. Sophomore QB Shedur Sanders – Jackson State

You may have already put this together, but Shedur’s son Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. And he is now in his second season playing for his father.

11. Sophomore RB Frank Gore Jr. – Southern Miss

The son of an NFL star Frank GoreThe young running back is definitely one to keep an eye on.

12. Sophomore WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State

Now in his second season with the Buckeyes, he’s son Marvin Harrison SrThe Pro Football Hall of Famer He played for the Indianapolis Colts for 13 years.

13. Sophomore OT Joe Alt – Notre Dame

his father, John AltWas part of Iowa’s offensive line before becoming Kansas City’s first-round NFL draft pick 1984.

14. Sophomore LB Carson Bruner – Washington

Son of Carson Mark BrunerPlayed tight end for the Huskies and was one of two true freshmen to play on the 1991 national championship team. According to GoHuskies.com. The linebacker was a first-round pick after his father and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

15. Jr. RB EJ Smith – Stanford

son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmit SmithEJ is there Doak Walker Award Watch List And he was named preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention as he enters his junior season with the Cardinal.

16. Junior WR Josh Downs – North Carolina

While his father Gary DownsA running back for NC State, Josh ended up catching balls for the Tar Heels and is coming off a standout sophomore season in which he was named first team All-ACC.

17. Junior WR Brenden Rice – USC

Brenden – Son Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide receiver Jerry Rice — Transferred to USC from Colorado in 2022 and now plays for Lincoln Riley’s Trojans.

18. RS Jr. CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State

After being named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches last season, Joey — son of Joey Porter is a senior— who played 13 NFL seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals — returns to the Nittany Lions and should make a big impact for their defense this year.