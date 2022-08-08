Frightened by Rowe’s downfall, these 2 Texas women rushed to tie the knot.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Carly A. Brown

Karlie Brown and Molly Pel had big plans for a lavish wedding in the spring of 2023.

The ceremony and reception will take place in a beautiful restaurant next to the park where they watched an open-air movie on their first date. They would hire a DJ and maybe have a bachelorette party. More importantly, they would give out-of-town friends and family enough time to prepare for their wedding in Houston, where the couple now lives.

“We wanted some traditional fanfare… and time to invite Crazy Uncle Rob and all those people,” Pela told NPR, laughing into her phone.

But after the overturning of the decision of the Supreme Court Rowe vs. Wade In June, and suspecting that it might mean the repeal of other hard-won constitutional rights, the two women abandoned their dreams of a big holiday with a much more pressing matter.

“We were nervous about what was going on in the Supreme Court, so we just decided to play it safe and just get married early,” Pela said.

Pela, a partner at the law firm Thompson, Coe, Cousins ​​& Irons, and Brown, executive vice president of Healthcare for the Homeless – Houston, a nonprofit organization, have welcomed parents. Brown gave birth to a boy about a week before the Supreme Court ruling, and Pela wants to adopt the baby.

“It’s a lot easier for Molly when you’re married,” Brown explained, adding that the thought of waiting until 2023 to start the adoption process filled them both with anxiety. “We are worried about the future of equality in marriage. We didn’t want it to disappear before we could get through it.”

So they climbed up and made the best of the situation.

They pushed back their wedding nine months early and officially tied the knot in a simple ceremony on July 30th.

“The wedding went great!” they exclaimed almost simultaneously, although Brown admitted that she “would love it if there were a few more people and a few more people.”



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Proposes Repeal of Several Rights

The Supreme Court’s majority-conservative ruling included the concurring opinion of Judge Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the same rationale used in the abortion case could also apply to the case’s landmark 2015 same-sex marriage ruling. Obergefell vs. Hodges.

“[I]In future cases, we must review all significant precedents of this Court’s due process, including Griswold, Lawrenceas well as Obergefell” Thomas stated. (1965 Griswold v. Connecticut the decision established the right of married couples to buy and use contraceptives, while in 2003 Lawrence vs. Texas the decision decriminalized consensual same-sex sex.)

Thomas added:[W]We have an obligation to “correct the error” established in these precedents.”

Same-sex marriage rates have remained unchanged since 2015.

Thomas’ words caused a surge of fear in LGTBQ communities across the US, and for couples like Pela and Brown, who had a baby in June, it meant a race down the aisle.

However, data experts agree that, following the Supreme Court’s decision, it’s still too early to tell whether a drop has occurred. Caviar caused a significant upsurge in same-sex marriage.

Gallup senior editor Geoffrey Jones told NPR it would take at least a year to collect the data before drawing any definitive conclusions.

Jones spoke about the same-sex marriage rate in 2014 – a year earlier Obergefell – indicated that 8% of LGBT adults were married to same-sex spouses. “And then in the first year after the ruling, that figure went up to 10 percent.” He attributes the modest surge to same-sex couples finally being allowed to marry in states where it was illegal.

“And they pretty much stay at that level,” Jones added.

During this time, public opinion in favor of same-sex marriage continued to grow, including among conservatives. Overall, 71% of Americans say they support it, according to Gallup Poll held in May.

Federal law to codify same-sex marriage stalled

But despite the cultural shift, civil rights remain vulnerable without federal legislation, says Caroline Medina, associate director of the LGBTQI+ research and communications project at the Center for American Progress.

“Given the recent wave of anti-LGBT legislation that we are seeing, in particular anti-transgender legislation, it would not surprise me that states are taking action in this area, despite the fact that marriage equality is widely supported,” Medina said. NPR.

In July, the US House of Representatives voted enforce same-sex marriage into law. The bill called Marriage Respect Lawrepeal the 1996 law Marriage Protection Actfederal law defining marriage as a legal union between a man and a woman.

It passed with substantial bipartisan support – 47 Republicans joined all House Democrats to push it through.

Another thing is the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster.

The Senate vote was delayed last week and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said The House will only pass the bill after it receives 10 Republican votes. So far, only five of the 50 Republicans in the Senate have said they will vote for him, but they face a lot of pressure to pass the bill.

In Utah, Senator Mitt Romney was bombarded with phone calls, letters and petition signatures urging him to vote yes. For now, he remains undecided.



Waiting to feel safe

Karlie Brown and Molly Pela say they won’t be completely safe until there are federal legislative measures to protect marriages like theirs.

“We live in Ted Cruz, Texas, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he tries to make a name for [himself] on the national platform and tried to push through something ridiculous that would prevent us from getting married and raising a family the way we want, ”said Pela.

Brown is also afraid. “In a lot of ways, it’s really emotionally devastating because I’m being reminded how vulnerable we are just because of who I’m married to,” she said.

She added, “It’s emotionally hard to feel second-rate compared to heterosexual or opposite-sex couples.”