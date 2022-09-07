New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Applause: “Friends” style.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, rapper Kanye West continued his disparaging comments about his ex Kim Kardashian Not originally derived from his account and not authentic.

However, West took this as an opportunity to dispel other false statements that appear to be coming from him. He wrote, “I know you’ll be disappointed but I didn’t tweet (sic) saying ‘friends aren’t funny either’ but I wish I had.”

In a hilarious video posted on her own Instagram account, Courtney Cox, who plays Monica Geller’s Bing A sitcom for 10 seasonsWest can be seen reading an Instagram post, while listening to his song “Heartless” in the background.

Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Stand’ For Kanye’s Humiliated Meme About Split With Pete Davidson

When the actress realizes the rapper is saying, “I wish I had,” referring to a negative comment about “Friends,” she quickly raises an eyebrow and immediately turns off his music.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

How heartless, indeed, but it was a perfect retort.

The Instagram post has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has beefed with the “Friends” star. After announcing her campaign for president in 2020, Jennifer Aniston She shared the stage Voting in the West is “no joke”.

The rapper is currently feuding with Adidas, the brand that distributes his Yeezy line.

Click here to get the Fox News app

West has yet to comment on Cox’s Instagram post.