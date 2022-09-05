Friends Remember “Gentle Giant” Pat Stay, Famous Battle Rapper

Friends of renowned Dartmouth, North Carolina battle rapper Pat Stay remember him for his quick wit, kind, and humble nature.

Stey was killed in Halifax early Sunday morning, a stabbing victim police ruled a homicide. He was 36 years old and world famous for his microphone skills.

“He was on the brink of a breakthrough,” said Benny Mennier, a close friend of Stey’s who has known him since his days at Northbrook Elementary School in Dartmouth. “He is loved and will always be remembered.”

Mennier described Stey as a “gentle giant” who would go out of his way to make others feel better.

“He always had time for everyone. He had the kindest words to speak to anyone. If they were upset, he could read their situation and instantly fix it with his flippant humor,” he said.

According to Mennier, Stey was introduced to hip hop at an early age through Stey’s older brother.

“Just Humble Pat”

“We rapped when we were kids… he was never arrogant, he was always just humble Pat,” Mennier said.

Mennier said he loves that Stey gets recognized for his skills.

Famous hip-hop artists such as Eminem and Drake, as well as local artists, offered their condolences.

The last time Mennier saw Stey was at a wedding on Saturday night. As Mennier was about to leave, he and Stey embraced.

100 thousand dollars raised for the family

Joey Hawkins, another childhood friend, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Stey’s partner and two children. As of Monday, Hawkins’ fundraiser has exceeded $100,000.

“I know Pat didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he would remember his friend for his kind nature.

Pat Stay (left) with longtime friend Benny Mennier. (Presented by Benny Mennier)

“His battle rap character was him in his element. But outside of that part, he was also a very sweet, generous and caring person,” Hawkins said.

Verena Rizg saw the same thing in Stop. The spoken word artist and personal friend told CBC. Information morning she met Stey many years ago through friends.

“You have a battle rapper who on stage comes across as a very strong and ferocious being… but live, anyone who knows him will tell you that he is a gentle giant,” Rizg said.

“He didn’t want to be seen as too soft, but he always talked about it, even on his social media, about how much he cares about people.”

Rizg said that if people contacted him, he always answered. She said that Stei had a knack for inspiring people and that she was comfortable sharing work in progress with him.

“I shared something with him that I thought was terrible, and he was like, ‘You’re a star, like, that’s amazing. He was just very reassuring,” Rizg said.

She said that one of her favorite memories was when Stey won a rap battle in the UK.

“I said, ‘Pat, don’t laugh, I’ve been praying for you.’ He’s like, “Why should I laugh at this?” and I thought, “Well, you probably don’t hear that often when it comes to rap battles,” she said.

“But he just said, ‘I really appreciate this Verena, thank you, you’re special.’ When someone else might have laughed at that comment… he just cared a lot and was respectful of everyone from all walks of life, even if he didn’t understand their views.”

A real Sikh (left) and Pat Stay perform on stage during Drake’s rap battle Till Death Do Us Part on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tremaine Emmerson aka Critic aka Critty was the first man to fight Pat Stay in Nova Scotia. After that first battle, he told the CBC Information morning they became friends.

Of that first battle, Emmerson said that Pat “was a problem”.

“He was [greatest of all time] straight out the gate like I didn’t even know what I was getting into… he was a man,” Emmerson said. – He clearly called out to me, like three rounds to zero. It was crazy how good he was.”

According to Emmerson, what set Stay apart from the rest was his quick wit.

“He could just do everything and he could just do it well… he was the best at it when it came to wit and smart lines, even comebacks, he was the best.”

Check out the 2012 CBC coverage on Pat Stay: