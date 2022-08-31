New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Richard Roth, who starred in iconic shows like “Friends,” “Golden Girls,” and “Seinfeld,” has died. According to his obituary, he “died suddenly” at the age of 89.

With 135 acting roles to his name, Roth has played numerous roles in television, movies and even on Broadway.

He played late once Betty WhiteShe was the boyfriend and appeared alongside him in the sitcom Jay Leno Made for TV movie “Almost Heaven” in 1978.

His last acting credit was on the show “24” in 2009. In addition to his work in front of the camera, Roth also worked as an entertainment tax preparer.

At the time of his death, he had celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kathy.

In his obituary, “His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his wonderful sense of humor, intelligence and unparalleled zest for life.”

Rot is also described as love Arts – Playing the violin, enjoying the theater and enjoying a good whiskey.

Among other credits he earned in his life were “days of our lives,” “Generations,” “Baywatch,” “Dynasty” and “Cheers.”