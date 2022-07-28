type here...
Entertainment Friends and confidants, check out this 'Golden Girls'-themed restaurant
Entertainment

Friends and confidants, check out this ‘Golden Girls’-themed restaurant

By printveela editor

(CNN)Those who love “The Golden Girls” and live in the Los Angeles area may soon have what they call a golden opportunity.

From the people behind “Saved by the Bell” – and A “90210”-themed pop-up restaurants, The Golden Girls Kitchen is set to open this weekend in Beverly Hills.
The fast-casual sit-down restaurant is being billed as a “fully immersive” experience that will allow fans to experience the world of the beloved series, complete with photo ops, iconic kitchen tables, a fully decked lanai and plenty of palm prints. .

    It officially opens on July 30, which is also National Golden Girls Day. After a run in Beverly Hills, the restaurant will go on tour to New York, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago through spring 2023.
      The fully restaurant experience is a joint collaboration between Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, who was behind Save by the Max, Good Burger and The Peach Pit pop-up.
      “Bringing The Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine, and demand has surpassed our wildest dreams,” Berry said in a statement. “Our team is confident that both die-hard fans and first timers will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy.”
      “The Golden Girls” ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 on NBC. But streaming and its continued syndication have seen a resurgence in recent years.
          Reservations are available through Official website. Tickets include a choice of entrée (with options like Sofia’s lasagna al forno or a “Miami-style” Cuban sandwich) and dessert.
          And before you ask, yes, of course there is cheesecake.

