Friends and confidants, check out this ‘Golden Girls’-themed restaurant

(CNN) Those who love “The Golden Girls” and live in the Los Angeles area may soon have what they call a golden opportunity.

From the people behind “Saved by the Bell” – and A “90210”-themed pop-up restaurants, The Golden Girls Kitchen is set to open this weekend in Beverly Hills.

The fast-casual sit-down restaurant is being billed as a “fully immersive” experience that will allow fans to experience the world of the beloved series, complete with photo ops, iconic kitchen tables, a fully decked lanai and plenty of palm prints. .

It officially opens on July 30, which is also National Golden Girls Day. After a run in Beverly Hills, the restaurant will go on tour to New York, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago through spring 2023.

The fully restaurant experience is a joint collaboration between Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, who was behind Save by the Max, Good Burger and The Peach Pit pop-up.

Read on