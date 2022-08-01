“Friendly Bias” – The New York Times

The study attempts to quantify the effect in several ways. I think one of the clearest is comparing two otherwise similar children from lower income families – one who grows up in a community where social contacts mostly come from the bottom half of the socioeconomic distribution, and another who grows up in a community. where social relationship contacts mostly come from the upper half.

The authors report that the average difference between them in terms of expected outcomes in adulthood is significant. This is the same as the gap between a child who grows up in a family that makes $27,000 a year and a child who grows up in a family that makes $47,000.

The study is based on a dizzying amount of data, including the friendships of 72 million people on Facebook. (You can explore the results with these charts and maps from The Upshot.)

Robert Putnam, a political scientist who has long studied social interactions, including in his book Bowling Alone, said the study is important in part because it hints at ways to increase upward mobility. “It provides a number of avenues or clues whereby we could begin to move this country in a better direction,” he said.