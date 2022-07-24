French university confronts medical crimes and its Nazi past

STRASBOURG, France. For decades, students at the prestigious University of Strasbourg have been circulating rumors that the human remains of Nazi victims, preserved as anatomical or pathological specimens, are still somewhere on campus.
There were grounds for suspicion. When Germany annexed the Alsace region of France in 1940, it invested money and resources to turn the university into a model Nazi institution: the Reich University of Strasbourg.
From 1941 to 1944, professors in the medical school forced at least 250 people from concentration or extermination camps to undergo experiments, some involving chemical weapons such as mustard gas or deadly diseases such as typhus. Eighty-six Jews brought from Auschwitz were killed in a nearby camp for a planned collection of skeletons.
But a full account of what happened during those years has been hard to come by.
“The position of the medical faculty was, ‘This is not our story,’” said Christian Bonach, a medical historian at the university whose pre-war faculty and students were evacuated before the German invasion. According to him, it is widely believed that “the walls are innocent” – regardless of what the Nazis did inside them.
Now, however, this refusal to confront the past is being questioned.
In May, the university released a 500-page report deeply revisiting its view of itself, stating aloud what had only been whispered before: people from Alsace also worked at the Reich University, that the medical crimes committed by its professors were extensive. , and that the school worked closely with a nearby concentration camp.
The report was commissioned by the university in 2016, sparked by a controversy that flared up when the anatomical remains of a Nazi victim were actually found in a closet.
“There is a real effort being made to get to know our history better,” said Michel Denequin, president of the university. “This is a turning point.”
Several ex-university officials contacted him in shock after the report was released, claiming “the Reich University is not our university,” but changed tack after reading the document, he said, adding that “it wasn’t as black and white as it could have been.” think. ”
A dozen highly qualified international scientists, most of whom specialize in the history of medicine or Nazism, painstakingly worked on the report for more than five years.
They dusted off boxes of papers and remnants of anatomy or pathology collections that wittingly or unwittingly remained in the basements, attics, and storerooms around the campus, and in one case were even hidden in a false ceiling. They found about 10,000 case histories; analyzed about 300 medical dissertations; studied more than 150,000 pages of files in archives around the world; and created joint database.
“We tried to reconstruct in every detail how the university’s heavily Nazi medical department functions, with its large student population and large research funding poured into it, plus access to bodies,” said Paul Weindling, commissioner and researcher. professor at Oxford Brookes University.
The committee found that the university had closer ties than previously thought to the Natzweiler-Schruthof concentration camp, about 25 miles southwest of Strasbourg, where experiments were carried out on prisoners and people transferred from other camps such as Auschwitz. During the war, 52 thousand people were detained there, of which 20 thousand died. It was the only concentration camp in France.
“There must be transparency about what happened and where in the Nazi context,” said Mr. Weindling. “The university is now willingly accepting this“.
It wasn’t always like that.
In 2015, when a book claimed that there were still anatomical remains of Jewish victims on campus, angry school officials vehemently denied it.
But in the same year, Rafael Toledano, a Jewish doctor from Strasbourg, exploring the Nazi periodfound a letter written by Camilla Simonin, forensic scientist and professor.
Mr. Simonin performed autopsies on the bodies of 86 Jews murdered in 1943 in the gas chamber of the Natzweiler-Schruthof camp, at the direction of August Hirt, an anatomist from the university, to create a collection of skeletons designed to illustrate Nazi ideology on race hierarchy.
The bodies were found in tanks in the basement of the anatomy department during the liberation of Strasbourg in 1944. In his letter, Mr. Simonin wrote that he kept some of the remains as evidence to assist prosecutors in post-war trials.
“There was resistance, like something was hidden deep in a closet,” he said. And now they’ve cleared the air.
In 1939, aware of the threat across the border in Germany, French students and university staff evacuated to Clermont-Ferrand, about 300 miles to the southwest. University officials admit that it was easier for them to focus on the heroism of the Clermont-Ferrand era, when these professors and students created a resistance network that was attacked by the Gestapo.
BUT resistance medal the school’s award still hangs in Mr. Deneken’s office. He said the university hid behind that fame to avoid any introspection of what happened in Strasbourg, drawing a parallel with the long held belief that resistance during the war was widespread and that the true heart of France was in London with Charles de Gaulle, never in Vichy with Philippe Pétain.
“But Vichy was also France,” said M. Denequin.
The commission was given a budget of 750,000 euros—about $765,000, about 8 percent of the school’s annual research spending—which was paid almost entirely out of the university’s pocket. The scientists were asked to elaborate on the history of the Reich University and to determine whether remnants of other human experiments remained on campus.
They found more than 1,000 Hirt microscopic slides, as well as a collection of pathologies, including 134 banked macroscopic slides—tissue or organ samples such as kidneys or brains—but found no evidence that they were linked to criminal experiments. . It also confirmed Dr. Toledano’s identification of more than 230 Russians who died in POW camps, whose bodies were used for anatomical studies.
The report sheds new light on the crimes committed by three professors at the Reich University School of Medicine who used the camp to acquire test subjects: Hirt, Eugen Haagen and Otto Bickenbach.
It was already known that four synth the detainees died after Bickenbach experimented on them with phosgene, a military gas used during World War I, but the commission identified 36 more victims. The commission also identified seven victims of Hirt’s mustard gas experiments and 196 victims of Haagen’s typhoid vaccine research.
Experts emphasized that these Nazi researchers followed scientific methods to the extreme, with no ethical barriers, but were not pseudoscientists – the Environmental Protection Agency used Bickenbach’s test data as early as 1988.
“Medicine has an infinite potential for good, but what we often overlook is that medicine has an infinite potential for evil,” he said. Dr. Sabine Hildebrandta Boston physician who teaches anatomy at Harvard and is also a member of the commission.
Dr. Hildebrandt, who worked a lot on anatomy in the Third Reichsaid this is especially true when physicians work in “political systems that allow for ethical violations or support or even reward ethical violations.”
“That’s why we need to look at this story again and again” she added.
A single brass plaque affixed near the unused entrance to the anatomy building is all that is currently dedicated to the memory of the 86 Jews murdered on Hirt’s orders in 1943. The plaque bears the names of the officials who opened it in 2005, but does not victims.
The commission recommended that the school establish public spaces of memory for the crimes and clearly identify their victims, display and explain the human remains still in its collections, ensure student awareness of the period, and sponsor its archival and historical research. The university agrees.
“We are facing our history,” said Mathieu Schneider, the university’s vice president in charge of implementing these recommendations. “Now we have a responsibility to future generations.”