French university confronts medical crimes and its Nazi past

STRASBOURG, France. For decades, students at the prestigious University of Strasbourg have been circulating rumors that the human remains of Nazi victims, preserved as anatomical or pathological specimens, are still somewhere on campus.

There were grounds for suspicion. When Germany annexed the Alsace region of France in 1940, it invested money and resources to turn the university into a model Nazi institution: the Reich University of Strasbourg.

From 1941 to 1944, professors in the medical school forced at least 250 people from concentration or extermination camps to undergo experiments, some involving chemical weapons such as mustard gas or deadly diseases such as typhus. Eighty-six Jews brought from Auschwitz were killed in a nearby camp for a planned collection of skeletons.